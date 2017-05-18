 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 18 May 2017

S. Sudan rebels withdraw from Yei for civilians’ safety: official

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

May 17, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudanese rebels say they have withdrawn from the country’s town of Yei, amid fear of civilians’ safety after clashes with South Sudan army (SPLA) early this week.

JPEG - 118 kb
SPLA soldiers stand to attention at a containment site outside Juba on April 14, 2016 (AFP Photo)

“Our gallant forces tactically withdrew from Yei last night to Korgulu to avoid civilians’ casualties. We are still requesting civilians to vacate Yei as soon as they can,” said Colonel Paul Lam, the rebel’s deputy spokesperson.

Residents who spoke to Sudan Tribune also confirmed fighting between rival forces in the areas of Yei, Korgulu, Sanjasiri and Lutaya.

Lam claimed the rebels also seized most of the areas around Yei River state, halting escalation of fighting for the sake of civilians.

The armed opposition faction appealed to civilians living in Yei to vacate the town to avoid crossfire, warning that their presence in the area places put them at risk of possible attacks during fighting.

“Civilians in Yei are being warned to vacate Yei town to avoid atrocities from government militias,” he told Sudan Tribune Tuesday.

According to the rebel official, 21 RPGs, 15 PKM and dozens of AK-47 rifles were seized, claims Sudan Tribune could not easily substantiate.

The rebel operation, he said, was commanded by Maj. Gen John Mabieh of SPLA-IO Division 2B after their base around Korgulu came under aggressive attack by government militias on Tuesday evening.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan: How culture of revenge inhibits development and progress 2017-05-13 08:09:39 By Steve Paterno Admittedly, revenge or the act of it is inherently human in nature. The human beings since biblical times could not dissuade from the proverbial practice of an 'eye for an eye.' (...)

Former Special Envoy Lyman still pushing still pushing mendacious claims about Khartoum regime 2017-05-07 01:34:42 Former U.S. Special Envoy for Sudans Princeton Lyman—still pushing expedient, mendacious claims about Khartoum regime Eric Reeves If anyone thought that the views expressed by former Special (...)

Atrocities for sale in South Sudan 2017-05-02 07:17:48 By Duop Chak Wuol The December 2013 killing of ethnic Nuer civilians by South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, recent targeted killings in the Equatoria region, Wau, as well as other areas, have (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.