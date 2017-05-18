May 17, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudanese rebels say they have withdrawn from the country’s town of Yei, amid fear of civilians’ safety after clashes with South Sudan army (SPLA) early this week.
- SPLA soldiers stand to attention at a containment site outside Juba on April 14, 2016 (AFP Photo)
“Our gallant forces tactically withdrew from Yei last night to Korgulu to avoid civilians’ casualties. We are still requesting civilians to vacate Yei as soon as they can,” said Colonel Paul Lam, the rebel’s deputy spokesperson.
Residents who spoke to Sudan Tribune also confirmed fighting between rival forces in the areas of Yei, Korgulu, Sanjasiri and Lutaya.
Lam claimed the rebels also seized most of the areas around Yei River state, halting escalation of fighting for the sake of civilians.
The armed opposition faction appealed to civilians living in Yei to vacate the town to avoid crossfire, warning that their presence in the area places put them at risk of possible attacks during fighting.
“Civilians in Yei are being warned to vacate Yei town to avoid atrocities from government militias,” he told Sudan Tribune Tuesday.
According to the rebel official, 21 RPGs, 15 PKM and dozens of AK-47 rifles were seized, claims Sudan Tribune could not easily substantiate.
The rebel operation, he said, was commanded by Maj. Gen John Mabieh of SPLA-IO Division 2B after their base around Korgulu came under aggressive attack by government militias on Tuesday evening.
(ST)
