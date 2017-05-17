Al-Bashir’s participation in American-Islamic meeting shrouded in mystery



May 17, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The participation of the Sudanese President Omer Hassan al-Bashir in the American Islamic summit in Saudi Arabia in doubt following conflicting statements from Khartoum, Washington and Riyadh.

The Saudi Minister of State and member of the Council of Ministers Mohammed bin Abdul Malik Al-Sheikh Tuesday has arrived in Khartoum on an unannounced visit and met with Sudan’s Minister of Presidential Affairs Fadl Abdallah Fadl.

Al-Shiekh didn’t make any press statements after the meeting leaving room open for interpretation on whether or not he came to extend the invitation to President Omer al-Bashir to attend the American-Islamic summit in Riyadh.

Meanwhile, reliable sources told Sudan Tribune Wednesday that the Saudi official met al-Bashir on Tuesday night in the Guest House without giving further details.

On Wednesday, the Associated Press said Saudi diplomats confirmed that al-Bashir has been invited to take part in the historic meeting which will be held on May 20-21, 2017 with the participation of over 50 Arab and Islamic leaders.

However, in a press release on Wednesday, the U.S. embassy in Khartoum reiterated Washington’s position with respect to al-Bashir’s travel, saying “we oppose invitations, facilitation, or support for travel by any person subject to outstanding International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrants, including President Bashir”.

The U.S. embassy stressed there has been no change to Sudan’s inclusion on the United States’ State Sponsor of Terrorism list (SSTL).

“We have been quite clear with the Government of Sudan on the steps that need to be taken for us to consider delisting, as well as what would be required to make progress in easing economic sanctions” read the press release.

Press reports in Khartoum last week quoted the director of the president’s office Taha Osman al-Hussein as saying al-Bashir has received an official invitation from the Saudi monarch to attend the summit.

Also, in an interview with the Qatar-based Al Sharq newspaper Tuesday, al-Bashir described his participation in the summit in the presence of the U.S. President Donald Trump as “leap in Sudan’s relations with the international community,” saying it responds to those who urge host countries not to invite him for international summits.

Al-Bashir pointed that the European countries have previously boycotted meetings in which he took part and put significant pressure on the host countries not to invite him to participate in any meetings including the African Summits.

Meanwhile, Sudan’s foreign minister Ibrahim Ghandour told reporters in Geneva that al-Bashir will travel to Riyadh on Friday.

The Sudanese top diplomat, however, refrained from confirming whether or not al-Bashir would meet Trump, saying :“I can confirm that President al-Bashir will go to Saudi Arabia the day after tomorrow”.

Later on Wednesday, Ghandour confirmed to Reuters that al-Bashir will participate in the meeting with Trump, saying he hopes the two presidents shake hands.

Trump will hold three meetings in Riyadh including with the Saudi King, leaders of the Gulf States and leaders of Arab-Islamic nations.

