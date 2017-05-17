 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 17 May 2017

South Sudan president says peace agreement entering critical stage

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

President Salva Kiir (R) embraces Taban Deng Gai after his swearing-in ceremony as FVP at the Presidential Palace in the capital of Juba, July 26, 2016 (Photo Reuters Jok Solumun)
May 17, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudanese President Salva Kiir on Wednesday called for international support to the government efforts to implement the peace deal signed in August 2015 saying that the process is entering a critical stage.

President Kiir made the remark on Wednesday after meeting the Egyptian ambassador to the South Sudan who paid him a courtesy call aimed at following the outcome of the earlier visit to Cairo.

“With the support of the region which included the role played by the Egyptian and the people of Egypt, we made significant progress with the implementation of the agreement".

"Most of the key issues have been implemented but now we are entering a critical stage. We are in the process of integration of the forces indicated in the agreement into the army. This is now in progress and this requires support from the region and the international community in terms of training so that we transform the army into a professional service institution”, said President Kiir.

Kiir said Egypt remains an important regional ally in technical support to train and equip the army with necessary military skills and capabilities especially in air and riverine units in the army.

The South Sudanese President was in Cairo in January 2017 for talks on bilateral relations. At the time it was purported that Egypt plans to rally Kiir in an alliance aiming to destabilise Addis Ababa and Khartoum in order to preserve its interests as the Ethiopian government is building near the Sudan border that may threaten its share of Nile water.

The South Sudanese presidency vigorously denied that Juba had accepted an Egyptian request to support and harbour Ethiopian rebels during a recent visit of President Salva Kiir to Cairo.

The Egyptian Ambassador Ahmed Adly said his country remains ready to continue giving support to South Sudan, but he did not specify the support his country would provide the government of President Kiir.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 17 May 22:54, by lino

    Security implementation?!!! How comes South Sudan still have rebellion forces all over the country?
    It is not only IO; records show there new emerging forces that are not yet included; leave alone IO’s Riek are not part of this!!! Maybe Dau Atorjong’s forces of Mading Aweil!!!

    repondre message

  • 17 May 23:15, by Mr Point

    The Peace Agreement is reaching a critical stage because Kiir is fast running out of people he can blame his fake coups on.
    7 times Kiir said there was a attempted coup and regime change

    2004 John Garang & Nhial Deng Nhial
    2006 Gen. Oyai Deng Ajak
    2007 Gen Mamur
    2011 Majak D’Agoot & Nhial Deng Nhial
    2012 Maj. Gen. Simon Gatwec Dual
    2013 SPLM Former Detainees
    2016 Riek Machar

    repondre message

    • 17 May 23:16, by Mr Point

      Next time Kiir will blame YOU for the coup.

      Or your uncle, your brother, your cousin ....

      And that is why the Peace Agreement is at a critical stage.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan: How culture of revenge inhibits development and progress 2017-05-13 08:09:39 By Steve Paterno Admittedly, revenge or the act of it is inherently human in nature. The human beings since biblical times could not dissuade from the proverbial practice of an 'eye for an eye.' (...)

Former Special Envoy Lyman still pushing still pushing mendacious claims about Khartoum regime 2017-05-07 01:34:42 Former U.S. Special Envoy for Sudans Princeton Lyman—still pushing expedient, mendacious claims about Khartoum regime Eric Reeves If anyone thought that the views expressed by former Special (...)

Atrocities for sale in South Sudan 2017-05-02 07:17:48 By Duop Chak Wuol The December 2013 killing of ethnic Nuer civilians by South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, recent targeted killings in the Equatoria region, Wau, as well as other areas, have (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.