Former Upper Nile state advisor joins armed rebellion

May 16, 2017 (JUBA) - A former technical advisor in the Ministry of Information and Communication in South Sudan’s former state of Upper Nile state officially declared allegiance to the armed opposition faction loyal to First Vice President, Riek Machar.

The map of Upper Nile state

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, Andrew Bang Tut said he ceased being part of the government with effect from 16 May, 2017.

“I am informing you all that from today onwards, am no longer to cope with dictatorship regime objective plans in Juba that even does not know his peoplewho ran out fromSouth Sudan land to some part of bordering regions,” reads the statement.

The former advisor castigated President Salva Kiir leadership, saying he allegedly favours his ethnic Dinka tribe and ignores other tribes.

He said failure by the Juba government to implement the 2015 Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD)-brokered peace led to the outbreak of renewed clashes in the country.

A former journalist of South Sudan Radio Service, Bang served as a technical advisor in former Upper Nile state between 2008-2013.

  17 May 09:04, by Sunday Junup

    Try your luck!

  17 May 09:30, by Mr Point

    So ... a communications technical advisor has joined the armed rebellion...? What next?

    Is his Facebook page going to work for the rebellion?

