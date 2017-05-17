Ethiopian politician convicted on terror charges over facebook posts

By Tesfa-Alem Tekle
April 16, 2017 (ADDIS ABABA) - An Ethiopian court on Tuesday passed a guilty verdict against a prominent opposition figure after he was tried under the country’s controversial anti-terrorism law.
- A group of protestors carry placards in support of Oromia region (Opride.com)
Yonatan Tesfay, spokesperson for the opposition Semeyawi (Blue) party was arrested in December 2015 when unprecedented anti-government protests engulfed the Oromia region over complaints of government’s planned land grabbing, political and economic marginalisation.
He was then arrested for posting anti-government comments on Facebook.
The protests which also quickly spread to other parts of the country claimed the lives of some 600 people in clashes with security forces.
The Facebook activist in his posts accused the Ethiopian government of using "Force instead of peace discussions with the public"
Yonatan was accused of inciting and conspiring to carry out terrorist attacks in collaboration with opposition movements such as the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) who had long been designated by Ethiopia as terrorist entities.
In response to his Facebook posts, the Ethiopian government arrested him arguing that Yonatan’s posts were in pursuit of the objectives of the OLF.
Following the guilty verdict passed today Amnesty international immediately condemned court’s ruling describing the charge as "trumped up"
Amnesty international said the terrorism verdict for Facebook posts were a shameful affront to freedom of speech.
"Today’s verdict is a miscarriage of justice. It is yet another example of how the anti-terrorism law is being used to target and destroy people who criticise the government" said Michelle Kagaro, Amnesty’s director for East Africa, the horn and the Great Lakes region.
Yonatan, due to be sentenced on 25 May, could face up to 20 years behind bars.
International rights groups had long accused Addis Ababa of using the controversial antiterrorism proclamation to silent dissent and punish critical journalists and opposition activists, an allegation it denies.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
South Sudan: How culture of revenge inhibits development and progress 2017-05-13 08:09:39 By Steve Paterno Admittedly, revenge or the act of it is inherently human in nature. The human beings since biblical times could not dissuade from the proverbial practice of an 'eye for an eye.' (...)
Former Special Envoy Lyman still pushing still pushing mendacious claims about Khartoum regime 2017-05-07 01:34:42 Former U.S. Special Envoy for Sudans Princeton Lyman—still pushing expedient, mendacious claims about Khartoum regime Eric Reeves If anyone thought that the views expressed by former Special (...)
Atrocities for sale in South Sudan 2017-05-02 07:17:48 By Duop Chak Wuol The December 2013 killing of ethnic Nuer civilians by South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, recent targeted killings in the Equatoria region, Wau, as well as other areas, have (...)
MORE