 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 17 May 2017

Ethiopian politician convicted on terror charges over facebook posts

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

By Tesfa-Alem Tekle

April 16, 2017 (ADDIS ABABA) - An Ethiopian court on Tuesday passed a guilty verdict against a prominent opposition figure after he was tried under the country’s controversial anti-terrorism law.

JPEG - 24.6 kb
A group of protestors carry placards in support of Oromia region (Opride.com)

Yonatan Tesfay, spokesperson for the opposition Semeyawi (Blue) party was arrested in December 2015 when unprecedented anti-government protests engulfed the Oromia region over complaints of government’s planned land grabbing, political and economic marginalisation.

He was then arrested for posting anti-government comments on Facebook.

The protests which also quickly spread to other parts of the country claimed the lives of some 600 people in clashes with security forces.

The Facebook activist in his posts accused the Ethiopian government of using "Force instead of peace discussions with the public"

Yonatan was accused of inciting and conspiring to carry out terrorist attacks in collaboration with opposition movements such as the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) who had long been designated by Ethiopia as terrorist entities.

In response to his Facebook posts, the Ethiopian government arrested him arguing that Yonatan’s posts were in pursuit of the objectives of the OLF.

Following the guilty verdict passed today Amnesty international immediately condemned court’s ruling describing the charge as "trumped up"

Amnesty international said the terrorism verdict for Facebook posts were a shameful affront to freedom of speech.

"Today’s verdict is a miscarriage of justice. It is yet another example of how the anti-terrorism law is being used to target and destroy people who criticise the government" said Michelle Kagaro, Amnesty’s director for East Africa, the horn and the Great Lakes region.

Yonatan, due to be sentenced on 25 May, could face up to 20 years behind bars.

International rights groups had long accused Addis Ababa of using the controversial antiterrorism proclamation to silent dissent and punish critical journalists and opposition activists, an allegation it denies.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan: How culture of revenge inhibits development and progress 2017-05-13 08:09:39 By Steve Paterno Admittedly, revenge or the act of it is inherently human in nature. The human beings since biblical times could not dissuade from the proverbial practice of an 'eye for an eye.' (...)

Former Special Envoy Lyman still pushing still pushing mendacious claims about Khartoum regime 2017-05-07 01:34:42 Former U.S. Special Envoy for Sudans Princeton Lyman—still pushing expedient, mendacious claims about Khartoum regime Eric Reeves If anyone thought that the views expressed by former Special (...)

Atrocities for sale in South Sudan 2017-05-02 07:17:48 By Duop Chak Wuol The December 2013 killing of ethnic Nuer civilians by South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, recent targeted killings in the Equatoria region, Wau, as well as other areas, have (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.