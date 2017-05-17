South Sudan presidency denies change of army name

May 16, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudan said Monday’s decree issued by President Salva Kiir merely restructured South Sudan Army (SPLA), but did not change its name.

South Sudan’s presidential spokesperson, Ateny Wek Ateny (AFP)

“The acronym of SPLA still stands as the name of the South Sudanese Arms,” reads a statement released by the presidency spokesperson.

President Salva Kiir, also the Commander-in-Chief of the SPLA issued three decrees in respect of the SPLA. One of the decrees was made to restructure the SPLA to comprise of three commands, namely the Ground Force, Air Force and Air Defense and the Riverine Unit.

According to the decree, the Ground Force shall be headed by the Commander of Ground Forces, the Air Force and Air Defence, shall be headed by the Commander of Air Force and Air Defence while the Riverine Unit shall be headed by a Commander of Riverine Unit.

A separate decree was restructuring of the leadership of the SPLA General Staff to consist of the Commander-in-Chief of the SPLA, the Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs, the Chief of Defence Force (CDF) known previously as Chief of General Staff, the Deputy of Defence Force/ Inspector General, the Assistant Chief of Defence Force for Administration, Personnel and Finance, among others.

The presidential decrees are in line with the resolutions of the fifth SPLA Command Council Conference in June 2016, which authorised the establishment of a Defense Structural Review Committee. The body was tasked with the review of the structures of the Ministry of Defense and Veteran Affairs to be in line with the SPLA white paper of 2008.

