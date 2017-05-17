 
 
 
Wednesday 17 May 2017

South Sudan presidency denies change of army name

May 16, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudan said Monday’s decree issued by President Salva Kiir merely restructured South Sudan Army (SPLA), but did not change its name.

PNG - 256.5 kb
South Sudan’s presidential spokesperson, Ateny Wek Ateny (AFP)

“The acronym of SPLA still stands as the name of the South Sudanese Arms,” reads a statement released by the presidency spokesperson.

President Salva Kiir, also the Commander-in-Chief of the SPLA issued three decrees in respect of the SPLA. One of the decrees was made to restructure the SPLA to comprise of three commands, namely the Ground Force, Air Force and Air Defense and the Riverine Unit.

According to the decree, the Ground Force shall be headed by the Commander of Ground Forces, the Air Force and Air Defence, shall be headed by the Commander of Air Force and Air Defence while the Riverine Unit shall be headed by a Commander of Riverine Unit.

A separate decree was restructuring of the leadership of the SPLA General Staff to consist of the Commander-in-Chief of the SPLA, the Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs, the Chief of Defence Force (CDF) known previously as Chief of General Staff, the Deputy of Defence Force/ Inspector General, the Assistant Chief of Defence Force for Administration, Personnel and Finance, among others.

The presidential decrees are in line with the resolutions of the fifth SPLA Command Council Conference in June 2016, which authorised the establishment of a Defense Structural Review Committee. The body was tasked with the review of the structures of the Ministry of Defense and Veteran Affairs to be in line with the SPLA white paper of 2008.

(ST)

  • 17 May 08:08, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

    From SPLA to SSDF is also right to be named by the president.
    I think there is no wrong in application.

  • 17 May 08:19, by Eastern

    This squinty-eyed man is being used by Kiir to always tell lies....

    • 17 May 09:50, by South South

      Eastern,

      Personal attack is always associated with weakness, confusion, unable to do anything, poor, desperate and all of that.

      • 17 May 12:33, by Eastern

        SQUINTY-EYED is a fitting description of Ateny Wek Ateny; he claimed that both Kiir and Dr. Machar "authored" the opED about delaying justice for crimes committed during the 2013-2015 war. Should I not "poke" him?

  • 17 May 08:59, by Sunday Junup

    the Chief of Defence Force (CDF) known previously as Chief of General Staff, the Deputy of Defence Force/ Inspector General, the Assistant Chief of Defence Force for Administration. From here still you have defence force (DF) may be you are not comfortable with SS to be added there. Continue to lie, you will come to acknowledge this later on.

  • 17 May 09:27, by Mr Point

    A statement is needed from Sudan Tribune to explain this:-
    "May 15, 2017 (JUBA)- South Sudan President Salva Kiir has issued several orders restructuring the army, renaming the Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA) to South Sudan Defence Force (SSDF)."

  • 17 May 09:56, by DHARCHEP

    Ateny Wek, you and the others in Salva Kiir,s administration office are distorting Salva Kiir legacy. Per decree you summarized and read out, what is the different between the Air Force and Air Defence Force? Why do we have a commander of Air Force and Air Defence Force separate instead of one commander? There is a confusion right there. That mean Salva Kiir is not a problem.

  • 17 May 10:05, by Kush Natives

    I wouldn’t worried about all x and Y didn’t or did, as long as all those mistakenly or were intended names are still safe guarding our beloved country. So, Mr. Ateny, take it easy! We the patriots don’t really care much about the name changing or name keeping!

    • 17 May 12:19, by Kuch

      Many of our seniors are fond of making decisions that often turn out to be too costly in term of human lives and properties. Why do we still call our country’s South Sudan, when there is no opposite of South, but Sudan? Because we have bunch of idiots who thought that our country would some day be re-united with the North Sudan! And that is why they let us still keep the SPLM/A name>>>

      • 17 May 12:28, by Kuch

        Yes, there are countries like Guinea, Bissau and Guinea Conakry, Congo Brazzaville and Congo Kinshasa (DRC), South Korea and North Korea, the then East Germany and West Germany and so on. But with our foolish political, it was all about keeping the word "SUDAN" in our country and our name. It makes sense if there were North Sudan as a country, then South Sudan as a country would have made sense>>>

        • 17 May 12:38, by Kuch

          A different name would have been given our country in a single noun and made it known to the whole world on the 9/11/2011. And everything including our arm forces and everything else would have been stream-lined into that name. But our foolish leaders let themselves fooled by loads of shifty advisors from the US, the UK and others who had their different take on what South Sudan was to be>>>

Sudan Tribune

