South Sudan presidency denies change of army name

May 16, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudan said Monday’s decree issued by President Salva Kiir merely restructured South Sudan Army (SPLA), but did not change its name.
- South Sudan’s presidential spokesperson, Ateny Wek Ateny (AFP)
“The acronym of SPLA still stands as the name of the South Sudanese Arms,” reads a statement released by the presidency spokesperson.
President Salva Kiir, also the Commander-in-Chief of the SPLA issued three decrees in respect of the SPLA. One of the decrees was made to restructure the SPLA to comprise of three commands, namely the Ground Force, Air Force and Air Defense and the Riverine Unit.
According to the decree, the Ground Force shall be headed by the Commander of Ground Forces, the Air Force and Air Defence, shall be headed by the Commander of Air Force and Air Defence while the Riverine Unit shall be headed by a Commander of Riverine Unit.
A separate decree was restructuring of the leadership of the SPLA General Staff to consist of the Commander-in-Chief of the SPLA, the Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs, the Chief of Defence Force (CDF) known previously as Chief of General Staff, the Deputy of Defence Force/ Inspector General, the Assistant Chief of Defence Force for Administration, Personnel and Finance, among others.
The presidential decrees are in line with the resolutions of the fifth SPLA Command Council Conference in June 2016, which authorised the establishment of a Defense Structural Review Committee. The body was tasked with the review of the structures of the Ministry of Defense and Veteran Affairs to be in line with the SPLA white paper of 2008.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
South Sudan: How culture of revenge inhibits development and progress 2017-05-13 08:09:39 By Steve Paterno Admittedly, revenge or the act of it is inherently human in nature. The human beings since biblical times could not dissuade from the proverbial practice of an 'eye for an eye.' (...)
Former Special Envoy Lyman still pushing still pushing mendacious claims about Khartoum regime 2017-05-07 01:34:42 Former U.S. Special Envoy for Sudans Princeton Lyman—still pushing expedient, mendacious claims about Khartoum regime Eric Reeves If anyone thought that the views expressed by former Special (...)
Atrocities for sale in South Sudan 2017-05-02 07:17:48 By Duop Chak Wuol The December 2013 killing of ethnic Nuer civilians by South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, recent targeted killings in the Equatoria region, Wau, as well as other areas, have (...)
MORE