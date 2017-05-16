 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 16 May 2017

U.S. has opposed Bashir’s participation in Islamic American meeting

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Donald Trump (John Minchillo/AP Photo)
May 16, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - U.S. State Department is opposed to the participation of the Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir to the Arab Islamic American Summit, the AP reported on Tuesday evening.

Al-Bashir has been invited by the Saudi government to take part in this historic meeting which will be held on May 20-21, 2017 with the participation of over 50 Arab and Islamic leaders.

"A senior State Department official said the United States opposes governments inviting anyone subject to outstanding ICC arrest warrants, including al-Bashir, and has made its position clear," the Associate Press reported, adding that the official requested anonymity.

The Saudi Arabia dispatched special envoys to the Islamic and Arab leaders but no Saudi diplomat has arrived in Khartoum with an invitation.

A Senior diplomatic told Sudan Tribune last Thursday that Bashir would leave for Saudi Arabia two days ahead of the summit for bilateral consultations with Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, before to take part in the counterterrorism summit.

Also, the AP said that Saudi diplomats confirmed the invitation.

However, it is not clear if the host country would consider the American position or insists on its invitation for its economic partner and military ally in the Saudi-led coalition.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan: How culture of revenge inhibits development and progress 2017-05-13 08:09:39 By Steve Paterno Admittedly, revenge or the act of it is inherently human in nature. The human beings since biblical times could not dissuade from the proverbial practice of an 'eye for an eye.' (...)

Former Special Envoy Lyman still pushing still pushing mendacious claims about Khartoum regime 2017-05-07 01:34:42 Former U.S. Special Envoy for Sudans Princeton Lyman—still pushing expedient, mendacious claims about Khartoum regime Eric Reeves If anyone thought that the views expressed by former Special (...)

Atrocities for sale in South Sudan 2017-05-02 07:17:48 By Duop Chak Wuol The December 2013 killing of ethnic Nuer civilians by South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, recent targeted killings in the Equatoria region, Wau, as well as other areas, have (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.