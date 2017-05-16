

May 16, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - U.S. State Department is opposed to the participation of the Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir to the Arab Islamic American Summit, the AP reported on Tuesday evening.

Al-Bashir has been invited by the Saudi government to take part in this historic meeting which will be held on May 20-21, 2017 with the participation of over 50 Arab and Islamic leaders.

"A senior State Department official said the United States opposes governments inviting anyone subject to outstanding ICC arrest warrants, including al-Bashir, and has made its position clear," the Associate Press reported, adding that the official requested anonymity.

The Saudi Arabia dispatched special envoys to the Islamic and Arab leaders but no Saudi diplomat has arrived in Khartoum with an invitation.

A Senior diplomatic told Sudan Tribune last Thursday that Bashir would leave for Saudi Arabia two days ahead of the summit for bilateral consultations with Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, before to take part in the counterterrorism summit.

Also, the AP said that Saudi diplomats confirmed the invitation.

However, it is not clear if the host country would consider the American position or insists on its invitation for its economic partner and military ally in the Saudi-led coalition.

(ST)