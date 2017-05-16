High delegation arrives in Yambio for SSNLM’s graduation

May 16, 2017 (YAMBIO) – A high-level committee from the government in Juba has arrived in Yambio to finalise the preparations and to graduate the former rebel South Sudan National Liberation Movement (SSNLM) forces who signed a peace agreement with the Government last year in April 2016.

The Governor of the newly created Gbudue State, Daniel Badagbu said he had come from Juba with a high-level committee from the national government tasked with the final scrutiny and arrangement to graduate the SSNLM forces.

The leaders of SSLNM who have been in Juba after signing the peace agreement in April last year also came along with the commanders of SPLA-IO who surrendered to the government to call upon their forces to surrender.

“I went to Juba without your notice because I don’t want to lie, but I brought a high-level committee headed by John Daniel from National Security to finalise arrangement and graduate the SSNLM,” said Governor Badagbu.

The Governor urged all the armed groups who are still in the bushes to come report themselves to the government and join their colleague for the graduation. He went on to encourage the groups to present their grievances before the graduation because there shall be no more peace agreement

with the armed groups in the State.

He thanked the citizens of Gbudue State for listening to his call to stop fighting and to “silence the guns” since his appointment early this year. He reiterated his calls for peace and armed men to come back home to end the suffering of the citizens of Gbudue.

Meanwhile, Major General John Daniel who headed the delegation from Juba said a representative from the police would be in charge or organise the integration of the forces. Daniel added that a representative from South Sudan Defence Force and National Security would also continue to finalise the arrangement and would immediately graduate SSNLM in few days.

Major John urged all the stakeholders and commanders of SSNLM to cooperate because the ranks they were going to receive would be screened according to the retirement in the military provision.

He went on to warn the SSNLM and SPLA-IO not to arrest any civilian, along with desisting from any further criminal activities that would affect their graduation.

Several reports came to the County authority in Yambio accusing the SSLNM of arresting civilians and demand money from them.

