 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 16 May 2017

Tribal leader says Malong preserved S. Sudan from disintegration

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

President Salva Kiir tours Juba streets accompanied with SPLA chief of Staff Paul Malong, Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth and his Spokesperson Ateny Wek Ateny on 12 October 2016 (Photo Jok Solomun Anyang)
May 16, 2017 (JUBA) – A prominent Dinka tribal leader has praised the patriotic role played during the 2013 conflict by the former army chief Paul Malong Awan, claiming he safeguarded the nation from disintegration.

Malong recruited the Dinka youth from Bahr el-Ghazal region to fight the SPLM-IO rebels led by the former Vice-President Riek Machar. With the support of Ugandan troops, he successfully stopped the progress of the opposition troops towards the capital Juba.

"This was the man who saved the country. He saved the lives of millions of people who could have fallen victims of hatred and revenge," said a prominent member of the self-appointed Jieng Council.

"Indeed the patriotic role General Paul Malong played helped the country, it would have collapsed, disintegrated if it were not the efforts he and others made from the region,” he further emphasised in a statement to Sudan Tribune under the cover of anonymity.

This is the first time that a tribal leader voices his support to Awan, braving the unanimous public approval of his dismissal.

The member of the tribal body described Malong as someone who would not be bullied into submission, pointing out that that is a trait of a leader.

“He is bold and you cannot fool him, he is someone you can trust. Malong is very respected in the army and it would be surprising why he would not be respected in the whole country,” the council member added.

After his removal, Awan abruptly left the capital heading to his home region in the northern Bahr el-Ghazal region, but President Salva Kiir forced him to return to Juba.

His return followed reports that he would foment a coup against the President Kiir.

Observers say his sack was a result of several reports by the security services against him.

Infighting in the government has focused on the future of President Salva Kiir, who has faced several scandals and continuous allegations of incompetence from opposition parties during his presidency.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 16 May 23:16, by Mr Point

    This corrupt militia leader created a million refugees with his massacres of civilians. He encouraged the disintegration of South Sudan to what it is now. Most of the country’s oil wealth is spend on arms so that some of the country’s citizens can murder other citizens.

    South Sudan would be a stable country if not for the stupidity and greed of its leaders.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan: How culture of revenge inhibits development and progress 2017-05-13 08:09:39 By Steve Paterno Admittedly, revenge or the act of it is inherently human in nature. The human beings since biblical times could not dissuade from the proverbial practice of an 'eye for an eye.' (...)

Former Special Envoy Lyman still pushing still pushing mendacious claims about Khartoum regime 2017-05-07 01:34:42 Former U.S. Special Envoy for Sudans Princeton Lyman—still pushing expedient, mendacious claims about Khartoum regime Eric Reeves If anyone thought that the views expressed by former Special (...)

Atrocities for sale in South Sudan 2017-05-02 07:17:48 By Duop Chak Wuol The December 2013 killing of ethnic Nuer civilians by South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, recent targeted killings in the Equatoria region, Wau, as well as other areas, have (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.