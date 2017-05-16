

May 16, 2017 (JUBA) – A prominent Dinka tribal leader has praised the patriotic role played during the 2013 conflict by the former army chief Paul Malong Awan, claiming he safeguarded the nation from disintegration.

Malong recruited the Dinka youth from Bahr el-Ghazal region to fight the SPLM-IO rebels led by the former Vice-President Riek Machar. With the support of Ugandan troops, he successfully stopped the progress of the opposition troops towards the capital Juba.

"This was the man who saved the country. He saved the lives of millions of people who could have fallen victims of hatred and revenge," said a prominent member of the self-appointed Jieng Council.

"Indeed the patriotic role General Paul Malong played helped the country, it would have collapsed, disintegrated if it were not the efforts he and others made from the region,” he further emphasised in a statement to Sudan Tribune under the cover of anonymity.

This is the first time that a tribal leader voices his support to Awan, braving the unanimous public approval of his dismissal.

The member of the tribal body described Malong as someone who would not be bullied into submission, pointing out that that is a trait of a leader.

“He is bold and you cannot fool him, he is someone you can trust. Malong is very respected in the army and it would be surprising why he would not be respected in the whole country,” the council member added.

After his removal, Awan abruptly left the capital heading to his home region in the northern Bahr el-Ghazal region, but President Salva Kiir forced him to return to Juba.

His return followed reports that he would foment a coup against the President Kiir.

Observers say his sack was a result of several reports by the security services against him.

Infighting in the government has focused on the future of President Salva Kiir, who has faced several scandals and continuous allegations of incompetence from opposition parties during his presidency.

(ST)