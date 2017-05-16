By Tesfa-Alem Tekle
May 15, 2017 (ADDIS ABABA) – South Sudan armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) under the leadership of the country’s First Vice-President, Taban Deng Gai has welcomed President Salva Kiir’s move to sack former army chief of general staff, Gen. Paul Malong Awan.
- S Sudan’s President Salva Kiir is received by former Chief of General Staff of the SPLA Paul Malong Awan at the airport in Juba March 6, 2015 (Reuters)
In a brief statement, which Gai’s office in Juba extended to Sudan Tribune, the SPLM faction said it welcomes and honours the executive decision of president Kirr to appoint Lt. General James Ajongo Manwut as the new army chief of general staff.
Last week, President Kiir removed his powerful hardline army chief, in what was described by the presidential spokesperson, Ateny Wek Ateny as a "routine change of guards and not politically motivated".
Malong, a former military commander, had largely been seen as an ethnic-nationalist of Kiir’s dominantly ethnic-Dinka tribes and further been accused of renewed fighting in July in the capital, Juba.
The office of the country’s First Vice President, said the appointment of the new army chief of general staff would lead to boosting the implementation of the regional bloc (IGAD)-brokered peace agreement signed between the country’s two main rival factions.
"His appointment will create a workable conducive environment between the two stakeholders in the peace agreement,” partly reads the statement from the office of the First Vice President.
It said the appointment of the new army chief will accelerate the establishment of cantonments and transformation of SPLA forces.
"As the former chair of Joint Military Ceasefire Commission (JMCC), we are confident that the newly appointed will closely work with regional and international peace partners", it further stressed, while calling on other South Sudanese factions and ethnic groups to join in efforts to bringing about peace, reconciliation and national unity.
(ST)
