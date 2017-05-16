 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 16 May 2017

South Sudan president unveils new army structure

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

May 15, 2017 (JUBA)- South Sudan President Salva Kiir has issued several orders restructuring the army, renaming the Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA) to South Sudan Defence Force (SSDF).

JPEG - 31.2 kb
South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (Photo: Reuters)

In a Presidential Decree number 85/2017 read out on the state owned television (SSBC) on Monday, Kiir surprisingly re-instated Major General Dau Aturjong Nyuol into the country’s active military service.

Aturjong switched allegiance from the army in 2014 after the eruption of conflict, but later returned to Juba where he defected from the armed opposition forces (SPLM-IO) in July last year.

President Kiir, in a separate decree, restructured the SPLA into three institutions, namely the ground force, air force and air defence and navy units. Each of the institutions will be overseen by a commander.

The presidential decrees are in line with the resolutions of the fifth SPLA Command Council Conference in June 2016, which authorised the establishment of a Defense Structural Review Committee, tasked with the review of the structures of the Ministry of Defense and Veteran Affairs to be in line with the SPLA white paper of 2008.

Meanwhile, in another republican order, Kiir restructured the leadership of the SPLA general staff to hierarchically consist of the Commander in Chief, the Minister of Defense and Veteran Affairs, the Chief of Defense force, the Deputy Chief of Defense force and Inspector General. This abolished the previous structure, where deputy chief of general staff is now assistant chief of general staff.

The new structure envisages re-branding the army as departments will now be headed by an assistant. As such, for instance, the deputy chief of general staff for finance and administration now becomes assistant chief of defense force for administration, personnel and finance.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 16 May 07:15, by Eastern

    .....Entirely on paper........!

    repondre message

    • 16 May 08:12, by jubaone

      Eastern,
      To further humiliate the fugitive general Malong, the Kiirminal has reinstated Aturjong, Malong’s nightmare and archrival into active service. Malong must decide whether to rebel or become docile like some castrated bull and just be quiet. He has a battalion of hungry children and dependants to feed and can’t afford to go to the bush. Better the little crumbs from Kiirminal as starving.

      repondre message

      • 16 May 10:43, by Kush Natives

        jubaone,
        There’s nothing so personal between King Paul vs Dau Aturjong. The differences that they had was something to do with politics, and we pretty much know how politics is handled. Dau and Paul will still eats together as brothers. so, I don’t see any big deal here Mr. Jubaone. Your political ideal ology is discovered here! We will not sleep till rebels loose hope.

        repondre message

      • 16 May 12:26, by South South

        Jubaone,

        Are so desperate and you need Dinka to help you to fight government in Juba? No way, we are not monkeys just to destroy our own country. We liberated it and we will protect it.Go out there and find some monkey’s eaters to rebel with you. Dinka can not and will not join this senseless war.

        repondre message

    • 16 May 12:22, by South South

      Eastern,

      This is a very real one and I believe you will not sleep tonight knowing that your coin rebels are losing everyday.

      repondre message

  • 16 May 08:04, by Mopedi

    Mr. Kiir you Woke up over night and announced non functional structure, how can you structure such institution without constitution? How will these so called commanders operate without guiding principle? YOU HAVE RE-STRUCTURED SALVA KIIR DEFENSE FORCES (SKDF) we know that there is no SSDF

    repondre message

  • 16 May 08:28, by Mopedi

    I am concern that this may work best in paper than implementation, because there are numbers of thing suppose to be considered when trying to restructure military organization and they are:-
    1. The supreme principle of the country( Constitution)
    2. Level of economic development
    3. Existing technology
    4. Social-cultural environment and,
    5. Geopolitical environment in which the organization operat

    repondre message

  • 16 May 09:00, by Gabriel KK

    Wise and brave thinking at last. Long live SSDF!

    repondre message

  • 16 May 09:59, by Lou Nuer The Great

    stupidity and parasitism of JIENGES AND KIIR

    south sudan defence forces was formed by LT GEN Paulino Matiep Nhial Nuer nationalist while SPLA was formed by John Garang why you change the SPLA to SSDF and who will be the leaders of that party fuck jce policy not the dinka marginalized population

    repondre message

  • 16 May 10:08, by Kush Natives

    President Kiir, in a separate decree, restructured the SPLA into three institutions, namely the ground force, air force and air defence and navy units. Each of the institutions will be overseen by a commander. Mr. president, what year is this? I don’t have that much to elaborate here!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan: How culture of revenge inhibits development and progress 2017-05-13 08:09:39 By Steve Paterno Admittedly, revenge or the act of it is inherently human in nature. The human beings since biblical times could not dissuade from the proverbial practice of an 'eye for an eye.' (...)

Former Special Envoy Lyman still pushing still pushing mendacious claims about Khartoum regime 2017-05-07 01:34:42 Former U.S. Special Envoy for Sudans Princeton Lyman—still pushing expedient, mendacious claims about Khartoum regime Eric Reeves If anyone thought that the views expressed by former Special (...)

Atrocities for sale in South Sudan 2017-05-02 07:17:48 By Duop Chak Wuol The December 2013 killing of ethnic Nuer civilians by South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, recent targeted killings in the Equatoria region, Wau, as well as other areas, have (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.