PLP Youths call for the release of protesters arrested in Juba

South Sudan protesters carry banners saying country collapsed under President Kiir in Juba on 8 May 2017 (ST Photo)
May 15, 2017 (KWAJOK) – Youth activists and leader of People’s Liberal Party (PLP) Majok Lang Majik, have called on the South Sudan government of national unity and security authorities to release the detained youths arrested during the recent protests in Juba.

Majik is an artist currently based in the United States.

“It was absolutely peaceful and the citizens did not cause any damage and therefore as a country that is the signatory to several international and human right treaties. The South Sudan authority need to respects those conventions and the Bills of Rights,” he said.

Majik said that the South Sudanese national unity government should double its efforts to deliver services, instead of pestering its citizens.

“Expressing your feeling peacefully to your government is not a crime nor does it deserve confinement. The government is a social contract which its renewal of service depends on citizens through a democratic means of elections,” he emphasised.

Majik went on to say that the actions jeopardise the upcoming dialogue process stating that “it is not in the spirit of the National Dialogues if citizens cannot express themselves freely, therefore the citizens must feel the environment is a free and liberty is assured under a very liberal state.”

in a phone interview Monday, Majok Lang told Sudan Tribune he had recently toured Australia and Canada advocating for peace to turn to the country.

The South Sudanese government has arrested a number of youth members in Juba for the protests which were triggered by the country economic crisis.

(ST)

