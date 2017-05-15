 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 15 May 2017

Former army chief says no personal grudge with South Sudan president

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

May 15, 2017 (JUBA) – On Monday, General Paul Malong Awan, the former Chief of General Staff of Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA) said he had no personal vendetta against President Salva Kiir.

JPEG - 41.5 kb
SPLA Chief of General Staff, Gen. Paul Malong Awan (C) is visiting his farms in his homeland of Warawar in Aweil East State on 7 May 2016 (Photo Moses Lomayat)

General Awan said his departure from Juba was misinterpreted and was the reason he decided to return to Juba to avoid more confusion and any political altercations.

"I told the President when he used to call and talk to me while in Yirol, that I was just going home because I did not want my relief to be misunderstood and to cause more confusion," he said.

"I left because I thought it was the best way to manage the situation, people decided to say something different, others even speculated that I had a problem with the President,” he added.

He continued to emphasise that he had no problems with the President Kiir.

Awan’s decision to return to Juba was in compliance with the call made by the President and the community leaders.

“When I returned, it was because I wanted to put to rest the confusion, so I decided to come back and listen to why I am needed,” he said.

General Awan reiterated that he has no intentions of rebelling, adding that if he did he would have fought in Juba after he was removed from his position.

"I said already that If I wanted to rebel, I would have rebelled here (Juba), I had guns here and these soldiers do not belong to anybody. If I was about to fight, I would have fought here," he said.

He further reiterated that he will seek permission to return to his home State.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 15 May 22:25, by Garang Akeen Tong

    Very great, our belove fearless Gen. Paul Malong, let thugs understand that message, now rebels are shame.

    Wen Aluat nyankai, Ajonga Noor akaan chuot yi loom.

    repondre message

    • 15 May 22:47, by South South

      Peace among Dinka is more important than anything in South Sudan. The way Paul Malong and president kiir are handling their differences will be a big lesson to other tribes in South Sudan.

      " A poor peace is better than a friendly fight".

      repondre message

      • 15 May 23:07, by Garang Akeen Tong

        South south

        Peace among our community is needed here, but our President, Salva Kiir is surounding by red devils, with ills advise without further studying the outcame.

        We should unite first then our fellow s.sudanse, if we don,t have unity among ourselves, hw can we unite fellow s.sudanse.

        repondre message

  • 15 May 22:47, by Garang Akeen Tong

    Situation is now came, you clear rebel out the remaining rebel pocket is only pagak, will deal with another fearless Gen. James Ajonga.

    God bless you for us, fearless Gen. Paul Malong.

    repondre message

  • 15 May 22:49, by Mr Point

    There’s no personal vendetta. He just wants to be the next president.

    repondre message

    • 15 May 23:18, by Garang Akeen Tong

      Mr. Point

      Ofcourse, What is wrong if he want to be a next president? No him, but we s.sudanse want him to be president of republic of s.sudan.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan: How culture of revenge inhibits development and progress 2017-05-13 08:09:39 By Steve Paterno Admittedly, revenge or the act of it is inherently human in nature. The human beings since biblical times could not dissuade from the proverbial practice of an 'eye for an eye.' (...)

Former Special Envoy Lyman still pushing still pushing mendacious claims about Khartoum regime 2017-05-07 01:34:42 Former U.S. Special Envoy for Sudans Princeton Lyman—still pushing expedient, mendacious claims about Khartoum regime Eric Reeves If anyone thought that the views expressed by former Special (...)

Atrocities for sale in South Sudan 2017-05-02 07:17:48 By Duop Chak Wuol The December 2013 killing of ethnic Nuer civilians by South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, recent targeted killings in the Equatoria region, Wau, as well as other areas, have (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.