Sudanese security summons newspaper editor

May 15, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) Monday has summoned Mohamed Wida’a, editor-in-chief of Ba’ath newspaper, the weekly mouthpiece of the Sudanese Ba’ath Party (SBP) Mohamed Wida’a.
Wida’a told Sudan Tribune the NISS agents informed him that newspapers have been instructed not to interview leaders of the armed movements, saying publishing any interview with rebel leaders is considered “redline”.
It is noteworthy that Al-Ba’ath newspaper last week published an interview with the leader of the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) Gibril Ibrahim.
Wida’a added he told the NISS agents that his newspaper was launched three months ago and didn’t receive any instructions banning interviews with rebel leaders.
In May 2016, the NISS confiscated Al-Wan newspaper for publishing a similar interview with the JEM leader.
Sudanese journalists work under tight daily censorship controls exercised by the NISS.
The NISS enjoys wide-ranging powers of arrest, detention, search and seizure the country’s 2010 National Security Act.
In February, the National Assembly rejected new amendments to the 2005 transitional constitution providing to restrict the powers of the security services and to guarantee political freedoms.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
South Sudan: How culture of revenge inhibits development and progress 2017-05-13 08:09:39 By Steve Paterno Admittedly, revenge or the act of it is inherently human in nature. The human beings since biblical times could not dissuade from the proverbial practice of an 'eye for an eye.' (...)
Former Special Envoy Lyman still pushing still pushing mendacious claims about Khartoum regime 2017-05-07 01:34:42 Former U.S. Special Envoy for Sudans Princeton Lyman—still pushing expedient, mendacious claims about Khartoum regime Eric Reeves If anyone thought that the views expressed by former Special (...)
Atrocities for sale in South Sudan 2017-05-02 07:17:48 By Duop Chak Wuol The December 2013 killing of ethnic Nuer civilians by South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, recent targeted killings in the Equatoria region, Wau, as well as other areas, have (...)
MORE