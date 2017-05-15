Sudan, AUPSC discuss recent developments in Darfur



May 15, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - A visiting delegation from the African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC) Monday has discussed with the Sudanese government officials recent developments in Darfur region.

The Sudanese side was chaired by the Foreign Ministry Under-Secretary Abdel-Ghani al-Nai’m while the AUPSC side was headed by the Ugandan envoy to the African Union.

In a press release issued Monday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Gharib Allah Khidir underlined readiness of “government organs to carry out its constitutional tasks in Darfur following the exit of the African Union-United Nations Mission in Darfur (UNAMID)”.

He praised the great role played by the hybrid peacekeeping in achieving security and stability in Darfur, saying the Mission represents a successful model for the joint African cooperation.

Al-Nai’m said the Sudanese side briefed the AUPSC delegation on the recent security, political and humanitarian developments in Darfur, pointing to government efforts in the field of disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration.

The press release pointed that the AUPSC delegation has hailed the significant improvement in the overall situation in Darfur as well as the cooperation between the government and the council.

The delegation also praised the great support rendered by the government to the UNAMID, stressing the AUPSC support for government efforts to achieve peace and stability in Sudan.

It is noteworthy that the UNAMID Joint Special Representative, Kingsley Mamabolo, Sunday briefed the Sudanese government about the outcome of his recent meeting with armed groups in Darfur.

Mamabolo held a meeting with the Sudan Liberation Movement - Minni Minnawi (SLM-MM) and the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) earlier this month in Paris to discuss ways to reach a peace deal in Darfur.

Sudan, African Union and the United Nations since three years hold discussions on the UNAMID’s exit from Darfur. Khartoum says the security situation is stable and its efforts to curb the tribal violence have been successful.

But the UN proposed a limited and gradual withdrawal from some sectors saying the full exit should intervene after the signing of a peace agreement with all the rebel groups and to ensure the protection of displaced civilians.

Last June, the UN Security Council (UNSC) extended the mandate of the mission until 30 June 2017, stressing that the situation in the region continues to constitute a threat to international peace and security.

(ST)