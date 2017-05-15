 
 
 
S. Sudan presidency advises ex-army against “going home”

May 15, 2017 (JUBA) – The office of South Sudan President Salva Kiir said the country’s former army chief, General Paul Malong Awan should seek medical attention as a “priority” than returning to his home state of Northern Bahr El Ghazal.

Paul Malong arrives at Juba Airport 13 May 2017 (ST Photo)

The presidential press secretary, in a statement released on Sunday evening, said a meeting between the South Sudanese leader and four delegations representing ex-army chief, that lasted six hours, tried to seek amicable solution to the standoff.

“It was acknowledged that the attempt by Gen. Paul [Malong] to defy the Presidential Decree was miscalculated act, citing his close friendship with the President, and that he should have first acknowledge the importance of change and handover the duties to the new army Chief, and then ask the President for permission to leave,” reads the statement.

Family members of the former army chief, who attended the meeting reportedly demanded his freedom of movement to Awiel, the headquarters of former Northern Bahr El Ghazal were Malong served as a governor and remains his strong support base.

But his request, according to the press statement, has been rejected by government.

“Responding to the request of the family to the President that Gen. Malong should be allowed to go home in Aweil, the President and the delegations held that the medical attention was the priority,” the statement said, citing that “Gen. Malong had suffered serious high blood pressure while he was in Yirol.”

Kiir told reporters last week that Malong was “in fighting mood” and this affected his health.

Sunday’s meeting between President Kiir and four groups led by Eastern Lakes State governor Bor Philip Wutchok Bor, a delegation from Juba, which included Malong’s personal friends headed by South Sudan ambassador to Russia Telar Ring Tekpiny Deng, a delegation from Gogrial State led by Governor Gregory Deng Kuac and a delegation from Greater Aweil States which included Malong’s own family members was meant to iron out the differences that led to the former army chief of staff leaving the capital Juba after being fired as top army officer on Tuesday.

The president agreed to meet Malong and “pardoned those [army] generals and other officers and non-commissioned officers who accompanied Malong when he fled Juba last week.

“That he [President Kiir] will be reflecting on the request by the delegation to allow General Malong to leave the country or to where appropriate seek further medical attention,” the statement added.

The former army chief returned to Juba on Saturday to “listen to those who called him”, but insisted on “going home” in Awiel after being relieved from his duties.

He told reporters it was his “choice to go home.”

“I am somebody who is having a good family. I want to live with my family if I am not asked to do anything for the nation. I should do something for myself,” he told journalists at his thunderous reception at Juba airport on Saturday.

(ST)

  • 15 May 10:45, by Eastern

    Don’t go home; there’s hunger and rebellion out there says BIG BROTHER!!!!

    • 15 May 12:24, by South South

      Eastern,

      You will die from anger. Dinka are very well organized people. Just see how they are handling their differences. Four delegates from Bor, Yorl, Gogrial and Aweil are all together. You should go to your home unite those coin rebels.

  • 15 May 11:22, by Dengda

    Completely, I got confused, government say Malong have to go treatment first and malong say he would like to home!!!. Malong decreed out rest of colleague, he also has large farm to farmed this rainy season, Ateny Wek echoe that he should go treatment first, who is the decision maker of personal live/health here? Government or individual?

  • 15 May 12:07, by Eastern

    Are Paul Malong’s "tyres" about to be removed just like they did it for Dr. Machar. Hehehehehe!!!!

  • 15 May 12:11, by Garang Akeen Tong

    I don,t understand what is going on in Juba, can anyone in juba tell me.

    • 15 May 12:29, by Mike Mike

      Since he has acknowledged his mistakes of leaving without consulted the President then there is no need to keep him in Juba while he was in fear of being targeted by the director of NIS Mr. Akol Koor. Allow him to go and stay with his family and when that anger reduce in his mind then he will go back to Juba and stay there as a normal citizen. You should not keep him under house arrest in Juba.

