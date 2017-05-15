 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 15 May 2017

UNAMID head briefs Sudanese gov’t on meeting with Darfur groups

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

JCM Jeremiah Kingsley Mamabolo (C) poses for a picture with JEM Gibril Ibrahim (L) and SLM Mininni Minnawi and members of their delegations on 3 May 2017 (ST)
Mai 14, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - UNAMID Joint Special Representative, Kingsley Mamabolo, has briefed the Sudanese government about the outcome of his recent meeting with armed groups in Darfur.

Mamabolo held a meeting with the Sudan Liberation Movement - Minni Minnawi (SLM-MM) and the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) earlier this month in Paris to discuss ways to reach a peace deal in Darfur.

The South African diplomat was received by the Sudanese Foreign Ministry Under-Secretary Abdel-Ghani al-Nai’m on Sunday. The meeting discussed the recent political developments in the country following the formation of the national dialogue government.

Also, Mamabolo briefed al-Nai’m about his efforts to reach the leaders of armed groups in Darfur and his dialogue with them to join the peace process, further said the foreign ministry.

The two groups which are part of the peace process brokered by the African Union refuse to engage peace talks on the basis of the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur (DDPD), while Khartoum says the framework document is now part of the constitution and represents the pillar of peace in Darfur.

On 3 May 2017, the two groups handed over a position paper where they reiterated their commitment to reach a negotiated settlement with the government.

They further stressed on the need "to address the rules of procedure and other protocol issues for how negotiations on Darfur would proceed, so as to ensure parity and effective communication among the parties," says position paper seen by Sudan Tribune.

The two groups further said they want negotiations on substantive issues including the root causes of the conflict, and its consequences.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan: How culture of revenge inhibits development and progress 2017-05-13 08:09:39 By Steve Paterno Admittedly, revenge or the act of it is inherently human in nature. The human beings since biblical times could not dissuade from the proverbial practice of an 'eye for an eye.' (...)

Former Special Envoy Lyman still pushing still pushing mendacious claims about Khartoum regime 2017-05-07 01:34:42 Former U.S. Special Envoy for Sudans Princeton Lyman—still pushing expedient, mendacious claims about Khartoum regime Eric Reeves If anyone thought that the views expressed by former Special (...)

Atrocities for sale in South Sudan 2017-05-02 07:17:48 By Duop Chak Wuol The December 2013 killing of ethnic Nuer civilians by South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, recent targeted killings in the Equatoria region, Wau, as well as other areas, have (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.