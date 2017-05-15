 
 
 
Norway to host reconciliation conference on S. Sudan

May 14, 2017 (JUBA) – Norway has invited South Sudan government and members of the country’s opposition parties for a reconciliation conference due next month, its special envoy to South Sudan, Erling Skojonsberg said.

JPEG - 24.8 kb
Embassy of South Sudan in Oslo, Norway (Wikipedia Photo)

According to the Norwegian official, his country is ready to assist South Sudan in the implementation of the 2015 peace accord.

“The Norwegian government has promised to help South Sudan to implement the peace agreement in order to have a peaceful resolution to the conflict in this country,” Skojonsberg told reporters in the South Sudanese capital, Juba on Thursday last week.

The Norwegian special envoy also met South Sudan President Salva Kiir, during which they discussed the need for the implementation of a permanent ceasefire to end the violence in the young nation.

Norway played a key role in the negotiations for the 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement between North and South Sudan to end the second Sudanese civil war. Oslo was also instrumental in supporting the negotiations between South Sudan government and its armed opposition faction, leading to the signing of the August 2015 peace deal on resolving the country’s conflict.

(ST)

