 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 15 May 2017

Sudanese company to receive U.S. wheat in first deal since sanctions lift

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Kansas farmer Ryan Speer examines his new crop of wheat in Bentley, Kansas June 9, 2011. (Reuters/Carey Gillam)
May 14, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Saiga Company, one of the largest flour suppliers in Sudan, announced that a U.S. wheat shipment will arrive in Port Sudan on Monday as the first trade deal between American and Sudanese companies since the ease of economic sanctions last January.

Last January, former President Barack Obama eased the 19-year economic and trade sanctions on Sudan. The decision came as a response to the collaboration of the Sudanese government on various issues including the fight against terrorism.

Next June, several U.S. administration agencies will decide to confirm the decision of President Obama to permanently lift sanctions on Sudan or to maintain it.

In a press release seen by Sudan Tribune Sunday, Saiga said: “an American wheat shipment of 51,000 metric tonnes for Saiga coming from Houston, Texas will arrive in Port Sudan on Monday”.

According to the press release, the shipment was made by the U.S. Cargill Incorporation.

“This shipment marks the beginning of the return of cooperation between U.S. and Sudanese companies, which will benefit this vital area,” read the press release.

In June 2015, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Sudanese private company, DAL Group have signed an agreement to provide local pasteurised milk for 5,000 school children suffering from malnutrition in Sudan’s Red Sea State.

It is noteworthy that, Saiga Investment Company is a subsidiary of DAL Group which is owned by the Sudanese businessman Osama Dawood.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan: How culture of revenge inhibits development and progress 2017-05-13 08:09:39 By Steve Paterno Admittedly, revenge or the act of it is inherently human in nature. The human beings since biblical times could not dissuade from the proverbial practice of an 'eye for an eye.' (...)

Former Special Envoy Lyman still pushing still pushing mendacious claims about Khartoum regime 2017-05-07 01:34:42 Former U.S. Special Envoy for Sudans Princeton Lyman—still pushing expedient, mendacious claims about Khartoum regime Eric Reeves If anyone thought that the views expressed by former Special (...)

Atrocities for sale in South Sudan 2017-05-02 07:17:48 By Duop Chak Wuol The December 2013 killing of ethnic Nuer civilians by South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, recent targeted killings in the Equatoria region, Wau, as well as other areas, have (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.