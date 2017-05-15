May 14, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Saiga Company, one of the largest flour suppliers in Sudan, announced that a U.S. wheat shipment will arrive in Port Sudan on Monday as the first trade deal between American and Sudanese companies since the ease of economic sanctions last January.
Last January, former President Barack Obama eased the 19-year economic and trade sanctions on Sudan. The decision came as a response to the collaboration of the Sudanese government on various issues including the fight against terrorism.
Next June, several U.S. administration agencies will decide to confirm the decision of President Obama to permanently lift sanctions on Sudan or to maintain it.
In a press release seen by Sudan Tribune Sunday, Saiga said: “an American wheat shipment of 51,000 metric tonnes for Saiga coming from Houston, Texas will arrive in Port Sudan on Monday”.
According to the press release, the shipment was made by the U.S. Cargill Incorporation.
“This shipment marks the beginning of the return of cooperation between U.S. and Sudanese companies, which will benefit this vital area,” read the press release.
In June 2015, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Sudanese private company, DAL Group have signed an agreement to provide local pasteurised milk for 5,000 school children suffering from malnutrition in Sudan’s Red Sea State.
It is noteworthy that, Saiga Investment Company is a subsidiary of DAL Group which is owned by the Sudanese businessman Osama Dawood.
(ST)
