S. Sudan opposition groups vow to work against Kiir’s regime

May 14, 2017 (NAIROBI) - Seven South Sudanese opposition parties have agreed to closely work together against the regime in the war-torn nation.

JPEG - 23.7 kb
President Salva Kiir addresses the nation at the South Sudan National Parliament in Juba, November 18, 2015. (Photo Reuters/Jok Solomon)

"There is great value in working together and, as a result, the opposition groups will actively work together with a view of seeking a united front on common strategic and operational issues,” partly reads a draft communiqué of the 1st Teleconference of the Leaders of Opposition Groups in South Sudan, held on 7 May 2017.

The group also agreed to convene a face-to-face meeting of the leaders of all the political groups to discuss and work out the details and modalities for closer relationship among all opposition groups.

In the statement, the various opposition political party members also encouraged efforts by the different opposition groups to help convene a summit of leaders of the country’s opposition groups.

The South Sudanese opposition groups further expressed concerns about the “untold” and “unbearable” suffering of South Sudanese people, whom they said urgently and desperately needed peace.

“Aware that the regime in Juba is dysfunctional, in crisis, paralysed and about to implode and take the country down with it, if no urgent action is taken to save the country, to unify it, and reclaim the country from forces who want to destroy and liquidate it,” they said.

The opposition groups called for drastic and immediate change in the world’s youngest nation to foster and promote mutually beneficial alliance of all political and military groups in South Sudan.

Signatories to the document included, Henry Odwar, deputy chairman of the SPLM-IO faction led by Riek Machar, FDP party leader Gabriel Changson Chan, Thomas Tut Doap of UDRA, SPLM-FDs member Kosti Manibe, SSNMC leader Joseph Bakasoro, National Democratic Movement (NDM) leader Lam Akol, and Thomas Cirillo Swaka, leader of the National Salvation Front (NAS).

(ST)

  • 15 May 00:04, by Eastern

    Just make sure that Museveni’s protege is VERY FAR FROM THE VENUE OF THE MEETING!!!

    repondre message

    • 15 May 00:17, by South South

      Coin rebels, nothing else.

      repondre message

      • 15 May 00:19, by South South

        Rescue Kaka town in Upper Nile if you are real. There is no different between internet rebels and those on the ground, some of them are hiding in hotels in Ethiopia.

        repondre message

  • 15 May 00:59, by Kush Natives

    Pathetic! Its really so easy to write word "changes" in the media, but when it come to the practicality, its somewhat hard to implement it. Those diehard rebels-oppositions groups are tribalist. Therefore, they will never deliver anything to South Sudan. They better come in so that we South Sudanese make together. Let them stop the highways killing first before their dirty brains get blown up!

    repondre message

Comment on this article



