Sudan hosts two million refugees and asylum seekers: Al-Bashir



May 14, 2017 (DOHA) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir Sunday disclosed his country is hosting about two million refugees and asylum seekers saying the first Sudanese law regulating asylum was enacted in 1974.

Al-Bashir, who addressed the opening session of the 17th Doha Forum Sunday, said “Sudan has been committed to international conventions and laws on refugees for half a century and until today”, pointing that a number of neighbouring countries suffer from internal crises.

He praised the Doha Forum efforts to achieve intellectual and scientific solutions to the issues of security and stability in the world, saying the theme of the current session touches on human, moral, political, economic and social issues.

The Doha Forum brings together a large number of experts, academics, politicians, decision-makers, specialists, businessmen and civil society organisations from around the world, to discuss ways to achieve stability, regional and global prosperity, and how to address the challenges hindering stability in the world.

The theme of this 17th session of the forum which is taking place from 14 to 15 May is entitled “Development, Stability and Refugee Crisis”.

According to Qatar News Agency (QNA), al-Bashir said the number of refugees around the globe has reached 250 million people, pointing to the adverse impact of the phenomenon on the stability and development of the refugee-producing and receiving countries.

He stressed that refugees in Sudan “enjoy full rights”, saying his country was the first to introduce a law regulating asylum since 1974 followed by two laws to combat human trafficking in 2014 and 2015.

The Sudanese president described his country’s experience in dealing with refugees as “pioneering”, pointing to the implementation of voluntary repatriation and resettlement programs.

Al-Bashir further pointed to ways to eliminate the phenomena of asylum and illegal migration, demanding the international community to play its humanitarian role in helping refugees and tackling the roots causes of the phenomenon.

WESTERN DIPLOMATS WALK OUT

Meanwhile, three Western diplomats walked out of the opening session of Qatar Forum on Sunday in protest against the participation of Al-Bashir who is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The ICC issued two arrest warrants against Bashir in 2009 and 2010 for alleged war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide committed in Darfur. Al-Bashir is the first sitting head of state charged by the Hague-based court since its inception in 2002.

According to Reuters, the United States, Canada and Australia ambassadors to Doha boycotted the opening session after Al-Bashir’s name appeared on the list of the speakers.

Three European diplomats who attended the event said they walked out before Bashir addressed the forum.

“The Sudanese president is wanted by the ICC so it would not be appropriate to be present for his remarks,” one of the diplomats told Reuters.

(ST)