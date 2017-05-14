May 12, 2017 (KAMPALA) - A South Sudanese activist has been recognized by Women Refugees Commission for efforts to bring youth together and enable them reach their potential as agents of peace and positive change in Uganda.

Malual Bol Kiir is the founder of African Youth Action Network (AYAN), an organisation operating in Kampala, Uganda.

The 2017 Voices of Courage accolade was given to Bol because of his continued effort to bring together the divided South Sudanese refugees youths in Uganda.

Since 2015, AYAN has reportedly been partnering with the United Nation High Commissioner of Refugee agency to reach out to other NGOs and bridge the gap between national youth and especially from refugee communities.

Bol said they have recruited young people to work together as agents of peace and conflict prevention.

So far, 2,000 youth have been united with South Sudanese refugees and other community members in Uganda.

Bol, a 23-year South Sudanese refugee, spent half of his life during wartime, witnessing an array of conflicts on the massacre of civilians and continued human rights abuse in South Sudan.

The award was presented to him in New York by Chelsea Clinton, who is the vice president of Clinton Foundation.

“Being a refugee is something none of us is proud of! You stand to be discriminated. You stand to be humiliated. You stand to be killed. You stand to have no freedom. I never thought I would spend three-quarters of my life in a camp,” said Bol.

Bol, Halima Mohamed from Somalia and Yusra Mardini from Syria were recognized at celebrations to mark the 42nd anniversary of Women’s Refugee Commission in Washington DC.

Voices of Courage award is given to groups of individuals making a difference around the world through innovative initiatives led by brave and inspirational work often in dangerous circumstances and at considerable personal risk.

(ST)