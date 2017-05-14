South Sudan FVP pledges to support the university in Bor

May 13, 2017 (BOR) - South Sudan’s First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai has pledged to support the university, whose facilities remain in a sorry state.

South Sudan first vice president Taban Deng Gai arrives in Bor May 9, 2017 (ST)

Deng made the pledge while addressing students and the university’s teaching staff when he paid them a short visit during his trip to Jonglei and Boma states.

Student representatives presented to the First Vice-President a list of problems, which the institution faces, citing lack of accommodation, lecture halls and internet.

“Some of the lectures are now being conducted under trees. This hall is our dining hall, lecture hall, this is everything. We also have a problem of accommodation, since 2013. Two lecture rooms are used for students’ accommodations”, said a student representative.

The university has more 700 regular and irregular students, sharing limited facilities.

“There are now enough toilets for the students, only five available for used by over 500 students. Insufficient power for the university, as the generator runs for only four hours a day, leading to shortage of water supply at the university”, he added.

Students also cited disagreements between the university’s Vice chancellor and the deputy in-charge of academics and administration, saying the abnormality forced some professors to resign, leaving a gap among the teaching staff.

Some courses would remain untaught as a result of no lecturers, many complained.

“The university top leadership disagreement has affected the lectures at the University, as the staff are divided up, some supporting the Vice Chancellor and others supporting the deputy vice chancellor. Issue of power struggle between the top leadership has also affected us as students. This affects us," a student said.

On his part, the South Sudanese First Vice President said he would do any possible to alleviate conditions, which the university currently faces.

“There is no money in Juba, just like there is no money here. The little money we get goes for national security. But we will do our best to help you these. I will stand behind for the issues you had raised”, said Gai.

He donated SSP100,000 ($1,000) to support the university for the meantime.

Gai was accompanied by the minister of gender, child and social welfare, Awut Deng, Jonglei state governor, Philip Aguer and the other state officials.

(ST)