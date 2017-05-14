SPLM-N calls to protest Bashir’s participation in Trump meeting with Islamic leaders



May 13, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s People Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) Secretary General has called On U.S. congressmen and activist to protest against the participation of President Omer al-Bashir in a regional meeting with President Donald Trump next week.

President Trump during a two-day visit to Riyadh (20-21 May), Saudi Arabia, will meet leaders of Islamic countries to discuss a joint action against terror groups who represent the major terrorist threat facing the United States and the western world.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune Saturday, Yasir Arman said the announced participation of President Omer al-Bashir in this meeting with President Trump has "created a wider concern among the victims of genocide and war crimes in Sudan".

He said that the regime of President al-Bashir used the religion to infringe on the rights of millions of Sudanese, executing many of them and arbitrarily arresting thousands of them, bombarding civilian populations, denying humanitarian access, and discriminating based on religion against its own people and in particular the Christian Sudanese.

"We appeal to the U.S. Administration, the U.S. Congress, the Commission for Religious Freedom in the U.S., the American media, civil societies, religious leaders and human rights activists worldwide to voice their concern, to speak out against the participation of General Bashir in this summit" with President Trump.

Former U.S. President Barak Obama decided a partial lift of sanctions on Sudan last January. Also, President Trump is not expected to restore the embargo. The deal between the two countries does not include the human rights in Sudan.

Also, the two countries have initiated a rapprochement based on the counterterrorism cooperation and regional interests.

In a report to the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on 11 May, the Director of National Intelligence Daniel R. Coats said "Khartoum probably hopes to continue constructive engagement with the United States following Washington’s decision in January 2017 to suspend some sanctions on Sudan".

Also, it was purported that U.S. intelligence agencies particularly the CIA and FBI are preparing to enhance counterterrorism cooperation with Sudan to include money laundering and organised crime.

