May 13, 2017 (JUBA) - The Aweil community in South Sudan have issued a statement condemning the move to stop the former chief of general staff, Paul Malong Awan from travelling to his home village, days after he was sacked.

They further called on their sons to distance themselves from the President Kiir and to leave the army to protest the move.

Former South Sudanese army chief Gen. Paul Malong Awan speaking at a Dinka Malual community meeting in Juba on 1 November, 2012 (ST)

The community leaders accused the director general of internal security service, Akol Koor and others for what they said was unfair treatment of Awan.

“The community leadership commends the members of the community for resolving to stand together at this time of difficulties and trying moment and asks all the sons and daughters of this great community serving in different organs of the army and security sector to abandon their position and assemble at the safest point for further directions from the community”, the statement reads in part.

The community, however, commended the Yirol community for hosting for former South Sudanese army chief and his accompanying officers and guards, despite mounting pressure from Juba to forcefully disarm them.

They demanded that Awan is allowed to travel without any pre-conditions.

The community leader appealed to their sons and daughters residing in and outside the country to mobilise funds for transporting Aweil sons serving in the security units across the nation back home for further consultations.

"We equally ask you to be on maximum high alert for eventualities", says the statement.

The former chief of the army returned to the South Sudanese capital, Juba on Saturday to "hear why he was stopped" from reaching his home state.

President Kiir appointed General James Ajongo Mawut to replace Awan who was at the helm of the country’s top military command for about four years.

(ST)