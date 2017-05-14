Kiir appoints new presidential guard commander

 
 
 
May 13, 2017 (JUBA)- South Sudan President Salva Kiir Saturday has appointed a new commander of the presidential guard, days after sacking the army chief of general staff, Paul Malong Awan.

JPEG - 12.9 kb
President Salva Kiir speaks during the inauguration of the new SPLM premises in Juba on 15 November 2013 (Photo Moses Lomayat)

President Kiir according to a presidential order announced through the state-owned South Sudan broadcasting corporation promoted the former commander of the presidential guard Major General Marital Ciennoung Yol to the rank of lieutenant General and subsequently removed from his assignment as the general commanding officer for presidential guard force.

In a separate order, the president promoted Brigadier General Lual Wek Guem to the rank of Major General and has appointed him as commander of the presidential guards unit, the Tiger Division.

No reasons were given for new promotions in the army.

Observers the decision comes within the framework of a number of preventative measures taken to tighten security measures around the head of state.

Middle level officers in different strategic and sensitive areas are appointed and deployed by the former SPLA chief of staff since his appointment in 2013.

(ST)

  • 14 May 08:53, by Mr Point

    Kiir’s afraid of a coup.
    Kiir’s always afraid of a Coup.
    Kiir’s even invented a coup when there wasn’t a coup attempted.
    Kiir’s used the excuse for coups to massacre innocent civilians.

    Kiir’s invented coup attempts most years since 2007. Soon he will be lucky and there will be a real coup attempt.

  • 14 May 08:54, by Mr Point

    Every time Kiir speaks he talks of a coup or regime change. How many coups has he told us of? How many more coups will there be?
    7 times Kiir said there was a attempted coup and regime change

    2004 John Garang & Nhial Deng Nhial
    2006 Gen. Oyai Deng Ajak
    2007 Gen Mamur
    2011 Majak D’Agoot & Nhial Deng Nhial
    2012 Maj. Gen. Simon Gatwec Dual
    2013 SPLM Former Detainees
    2016 Riek Machar

