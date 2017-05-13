May 13, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudanese former chief of the army, General Paul Malong Awan, returned to the capital Juba on Saturday to "hear why he was stopped" from reaching his home state.

General Malong was dismissed by President Salva Kiir on Tuesday and left Juba at night causing anxiety among South Sudanese who are sacred by political wrangling turning violent. Gen. Malong’s journey to his home state of Northern Bahr El Ghazal. Where he was a governor for nearly ten years was halted in Yirol at the instruction of President Kiir.

"I wanted to go home after being relieved of my duties to stay with my family. I have a good family but was told to come back. I don’t know why. But I have come and will listen," said Malong, speaking to reporters at Juba Airport flanked by Governor of newly created Eastern Lakes State, Bor Philip and his one of his elders, son Garang Malong.

"I don’t want to stay here because some people may start anything and blame on me. I will go to my family after hearing why I was called," he added.

Thousands of supporters thronged Juba Airport Road to welcome the respected army commander, a former senior rebel Sudan People’s Liberation Army officer, who became a prominent national figure after taking the helm of South Sudan chief of staff during the fight against rebels fighting President Kiir government in 2014.

President Kiir appointed General James Ajongo Mawut to replace General Malong as chief of staff. Speaking to reporters on Friday, President Kiir said General was in "fighting mood" during a phone conversation and described his attitude as "rather wild." Kiir accused Malong of "failing to congratulate him for appointing him as chief of SPLA staff for four years" and called it a mistake that he did hand over office "peacefully " before leaving Juba.

Malong insisted his intention was peaceful depicted by facts that he "never insulted anybody or killed anyone on the road" after leaving Juba on Tuesday.

(ST)