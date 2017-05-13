 
 
 
S. Sudan ex-army chief returns to Juba, insists on "going home"

Paul Malong arrives at Juba Airport 13 May 2017 (ST Photo)

May 13, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudanese former chief of the army, General Paul Malong Awan, returned to the capital Juba on Saturday to "hear why he was stopped" from reaching his home state.

General Malong was dismissed by President Salva Kiir on Tuesday and left Juba at night causing anxiety among South Sudanese who are sacred by political wrangling turning violent. Gen. Malong’s journey to his home state of Northern Bahr El Ghazal. Where he was a governor for nearly ten years was halted in Yirol at the instruction of President Kiir.

"I wanted to go home after being relieved of my duties to stay with my family. I have a good family but was told to come back. I don’t know why. But I have come and will listen," said Malong, speaking to reporters at Juba Airport flanked by Governor of newly created Eastern Lakes State, Bor Philip and his one of his elders, son Garang Malong.

"I don’t want to stay here because some people may start anything and blame on me. I will go to my family after hearing why I was called," he added.

Thousands of supporters thronged Juba Airport Road to welcome the respected army commander, a former senior rebel Sudan People’s Liberation Army officer, who became a prominent national figure after taking the helm of South Sudan chief of staff during the fight against rebels fighting President Kiir government in 2014.

President Kiir appointed General James Ajongo Mawut to replace General Malong as chief of staff. Speaking to reporters on Friday, President Kiir said General was in "fighting mood" during a phone conversation and described his attitude as "rather wild." Kiir accused Malong of "failing to congratulate him for appointing him as chief of SPLA staff for four years" and called it a mistake that he did hand over office "peacefully " before leaving Juba.

Malong insisted his intention was peaceful depicted by facts that he "never insulted anybody or killed anyone on the road" after leaving Juba on Tuesday.

(ST)

  • 14 May 00:20, by Kush Natives

    Correct Mr. King Paul, there are those who found themselves in this as their wishful thinking. An enemies of stability are running days and nights making a deals out of this case, but you proof them wrong at this point. Come back to Juba and listen to the president of why he’s worried of you going home. You have been distanced from your beloved family for so long. So,this is the right time for

    repondre message

    • 14 May 00:31, by Kush Natives

      > you to reunites with your family. Now, you will have a great time to sleep without hearing and nonsense. 4+27 years protecting South Sudanese from all inhuman acts, both Riek and Bashiir’s terrorists activities is an enough and its already paid it off. The hopeless elites groups who have got their own intention are now whining desperately. ONE leader at a time! Therefore, there’s a great needs>

      repondre message

      • 14 May 00:38, by Kush Natives

        >for you to congratulate your predecessor, the incoming chief of general staff, Mr. James Ajongo Mawut for his new appointment! After you meet with them, the government officials in Juba, please tell them that you need to go home. Awielian are waiting for welcoming you from the bottoms of their hearts, we’re preparing 15 white bulls for your welcoming. Mathiang Anyoor will still performs>

        repondre message

        • 14 May 00:48, by Kush Natives

          >their duties and live up to the dream of South Sudan as usual. To fellows Dinkas, let not repeats the story of our late brother and father Karbino Kuanyin Bol in Bhar El Ghazal soils. King Paul will not afford to give an enemies of peace a chance. Rebels will never acquires a lion share on this, although their shallow brains always dragged them into something that don’t favor them.

          repondre message

  • 14 May 00:45, by john akeen

    NOW REBELS CAN BE QUITE. GENERAL PAUL MALONG HE’S NOT STUPID LIKE OTHER DINKA GENERALS WHO WENT AND JOINED YOU REBELS, WHAT GEN MALONG DID FOR COMING BACK TO JUBA FOR ANY QUESTIONS IS A PROFESSIONAL THING AND GOOD THING TO DO TO LET PEOPLE COMDOWN, HE SHOULD BE CONSIDERED HAS A TRUE LEADER WHO LOVES HIS COUNTRY. AND I’LL SAY THIS AGAIN GEN MALONG WILL NEVER TURN HIS BACK ON SPLA

    repondre message

  • 14 May 02:58, by Dinka-Defender-General

    Welcome back General Awan. We, south Sudan supporting you at cause. You are a man of peace and reasonable. Let the enemies of peace shut up. However, we felt your pain. We also president Kiir has betraying and humiliating you. But you’re not creating a new war and let your people suffer. Just found independent party so you can run against president Kiir during election. You will win 95 percent vot

    repondre message

Comment on this article



