Sudanese president vows to crush rebellion soon



May 13, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir Saturday has pledged to crush the rebel groups stressing the army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) are ready to declare the country free of rebels and mercenaries soon.

Al-Bashir, who addressed the graduation ceremony of 1450 RSF troops in Khartoum, said the graduation of the new batch aims “to show force and terrorise the enemies”, pointing the decision to establish the RSF was the best decision he ever took as president.

“We say to all those who reject peace that the armed forces and the RSF are ready to declare Sudan a country free of rebellion and mercenaries,” he said.

The RSF militia, which is widely known as the Janjaweed militias, were originally mobilised by the Sudanese government to quell the insurgency that broke out in Sudan’s western region of Darfur in 2003.

The militia was activated and restructured again in August 2013 under the command of the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) to fight rebel groups in Darfur region, South Kordofan and Blue Nile states following joint attacks by Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) rebels in North and South Kordofan in April 2013.

Earlier this year, the Sudanese parliament passed RSF Act which integrates the notorious militia in the Sudanese army and provides that its commander is appointed by the President of the Republic.

Al-Bashir further gave the RSF open mandate to interfere to stop tribal clashes and the lawlessness situation in Darfur, saying the force fulfilled its national duty by protecting the border against human trafficking and illegal arms and drug smuggling.

He said that his government did everything possible to achieve peace; pointing that Sudan is entering a new phase following the formation of the government of national concord.

For his part, SRF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, (aka Hametti) said his troops are working side by side with the armed forces and other regular forces, pointing they are performing their national duty and defending the homeland against external and internal threats.

He said the RSF calls for peace and works to maintain it, pointing it also seeks to resolve tribal conflicts and fight against human trafficking, illegal migration, terrorism, and arms and drug smuggling.

Daglo stressed that the new RSF batch is ready to respond to any challenges facing the country, saying they received the necessary training and became physically and spiritually prepared to carry out their duties.

The Sudanese army has been fighting Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/North (SPLM-N) rebels in the Blue Nile and South Kordofan states, also known as the “Two Areas” since 2011 and a group of armed movements in Darfur since 2003.

Talks between the warring parties for a cessation of hostilities and humanitarian access are stalled since last August.

(ST)