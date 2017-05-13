Two Sudanese soldiers killed in Yemen: spokesperson

May 13, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese army Saturday said two of its troops were killed and several others injured in Yemen where it participates within the Saudi-led “Decisive Storm” coalition against the Iranian-allied Houthi militants.

Sudanese soldiers carry the coffin of Haytham al-Tayeb, the first Sudanese soldier to die in Yemen at Khartoum airport on Friday January 29, 2016 (ST Photo)

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, army spokesperson Ahmed Khalifa al-Shami said the Sudanese troops carried out a series of successful operations in Yemen on Friday and Saturday, saying two soldiers were killed and several others injured.

In January 2016, the Sudanese army announced that unexploded ordnance caused the death of a Sudanese soldier while he was burning a mass of rubble at the headquarters of Sudanese troops in Aden. Also, last April the army said five soldiers were killed and other 22 wounded in military operations in Yemen.

The Sudanese army has been participating in the Saudi-led military coalition since 2015 in a regional effort to back the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi after he was ousted from the capital Sanaa by the Houthis.

The coalition backed Hadi’s forces hold most of Yemen’s territory in the south and east parts of the country, while the Houthis control mainly population centres in the north-west, including Sanaa, the largest city in Yemen.

At least 10,000 people have been killed and the country is on the brink of famine in this proxy war to define the balance of power in the Middle East.

The number of Sudanese soldiers in Yemen is not known but in October 2015 Yemeni army said they expect 6,000 troops. Also at the time, security sources told the Associated Press (AP) that Sudan plans to send a total of 10,000 soldiers.

(ST)