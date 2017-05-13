SPLM-N body in Sudan’s Blue Nile reiterate support to its leadership



May 12, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Blue Nile Liberation Council (BNLC), a regional body for the SPLM-North in the Blue Nile state, has confirmed its loyalty to the leadership of the group says a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Friday.

"The BCLC affirms its loyalty to the leadership of the SPLM, consisting of its Chairman, Vice-Chairman and Secretary-General, who are a source of inspiration, and pride in their long years of revolutionary struggle," said a statement cosigned by 34 members of the regional body.

The called to hold government agents and mouthpieces to account and punish them for spreading false lies through the media outlets usurping the name of the Council or any of the movement’s institutions.

Last April, was circulated a false statement attributed to the Blue Nile Liberation Council claiming the dissolution of the leadership council and the freezing of negotiations with the government. It also called to hold a meeting for the council in Yabous area within 60 days.

The move follows a rift led by the Nuba Mountains Liberation Council which on 25 March decided to sack the SPLM-N Secretary General who is also the chief negotiator and suspended the negotiations with the government.

The decision of the Nuba Mountains body followed the resignation of the SPLM-N deputy chairman Abel Aziz al-Hilu who accused Arman of disregarding his demand to include the self-determination in the agenda of peace negotiations.

(ST)