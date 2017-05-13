 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 13 May 2017

Sudan’s inflation continues to rise for the twelfth month

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

May 12, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Central Bureau of Statistics (CBoS) on Thursday reported that inflation has inched up to 34,81 in April from 34,68 % in March.

JPEG - 26.3 kb
A vendor sells vegetables during Ramadan at a local market in north Khartoum August 3, 2012 (REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah)

According to the CBoS monthly bulletin, the consumer price index in April reached 737.98 points, up 14.90 points from March while the general food and beverage price index rose by 26.06 points in April.

It pointed out that the price index for goods and services continues to increase monthly, saying the highest price rise was registered in November 2016 due to the economic measures applied by the government.

The CBoS added that the food and beverage group contributed to the overall price rise by % 1.91, while the other 11 goods and service groups contributed % 0.16, saying the general price index in the rural areas has increased by 17,88 points.

In November 2016, the government lifted fuel, electricity and drug subsidy for the third time since 2011 in a bid to stop the surge in inflation and control the fall of Sudanese pound in the black market.

Also, Central Bank of Sudan introduced an incentive policy, increasing the exchange rate in commercial banks by 131%. As a result, the U.S. dollar exchange rate went up in banks to 15.8 SDG from the official rate of 6.5 SDG.

Projected deficit in Sudan’s 2017 budget is estimated at 2,1% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) compared to 1,6% in 2016.

According to the budget, the growth rate would decline from 6,4% in 2016 to 5,3% and the targeted average inflation rate is 17%.

Prices and services have soared in Sudan since South Sudan seceded in 2011, taking with it three-quarters of the country’s oil output, the main source of foreign currency used to support the Sudanese pound.

The Sudanese pound has lost 100% of its value since South Sudan’s secession, pushing inflation rates to record levels given that country imports most of its food.
Ordinary citizens continue to complain from cost of living increases that impaired their access to basic commodities.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan: How culture of revenge inhibits development and progress 2017-05-13 08:09:39 By Steve Paterno Admittedly, revenge or the act of it is inherently human in nature. The human beings since biblical times could not dissuade from the proverbial practice of an 'eye for an eye.' (...)

Former Special Envoy Lyman still pushing still pushing mendacious claims about Khartoum regime 2017-05-07 01:34:42 Former U.S. Special Envoy for Sudans Princeton Lyman—still pushing expedient, mendacious claims about Khartoum regime Eric Reeves If anyone thought that the views expressed by former Special (...)

Atrocities for sale in South Sudan 2017-05-02 07:17:48 By Duop Chak Wuol The December 2013 killing of ethnic Nuer civilians by South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, recent targeted killings in the Equatoria region, Wau, as well as other areas, have (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.