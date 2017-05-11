 
 
 
Sudan's al-Bashir to participate in Islamic-American summit

king Salman receives President Omer al-Bashir at the Royal Palace in Riyadh on 24 October 2016 (SPA Photo)
May 11, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir will take part in an Islamic-American summit attended by U.S. President Donald Trump in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on 20-21 May.

The rare summit, which gathers leaders of over 40 Islamic countries, will discuss the dangers of extremism and terrorism and ways to spread the values of tolerance and coexistence among peoples.

Senior diplomatic sources told Sudan Tribune on Thursday that Bashir would leave for Saudi Arabia two days ahead of the summit for bilateral consultations with Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz.

In statements to Alyoum Altali newspaper Thursday, President’s Office Director Gen. Taha Osman said that al-Bashir received an official invitation from Saudi King Salman to participate in the summit,

King Salman invited the Kings of Jordan and Morocco, presidents of Algeria, Niger, Yemen, Turkey, Pakistan, Iraq and Tunisia will participate in the summit. The six Gulf countries also will take be in Riyadh as they have a separate meeting with President Trump.

Saudi foreign minister Adel Al-Jubeir said this summit will send a message to the world that the U.S. and the Arab and Islamic countries can form a partnership.

"We believe that it will strengthen cooperation between the United States and Arab and Islamic countries in the fight against terrorism and extremism, and the visit will have enormous benefits for the region and the world," he said according to the Saudi Press Agency.

(ST)

