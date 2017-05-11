 
 
 
South Sudan President says he fired Malong to avoid scapegoat for inefficiencies

President Salva Kiir addresses delegates during the swearing-in ceremony of FVP Taban Deng Gai at the Presidential Palace in Juba, July 26, 2016. (Reuters/Jok Solomun)

May 11, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir said he was tired of the numerous and never-ending reports about Paul Malong, pointing out that his decision to have him removed was to avoid “scapegoat for inefficiencies”.

“I was tired of receiving reports about Malong almost every hour of people telling me things I knew he was not doing. This was becoming a routine talk and it was like I was not listening to the, so I decided to make changes which I informed Malong about, so he should not be surprised when the time comes,” President Kiir told members of the Dinka council of elders who paid him a courtesy call on Wednesday evening.

The President went on to tell the elders that his reasons for the change were to see what those who had been making the reports and claims would do next.

"I made the changes because I wanted to see what the people coming with reports about him will have to say again. I did this because I don’t want him to be a scapegoat for the inefficiencies of those who use to come to me,” added the President.

According to a prominent figure who attended the meeting, President Kiir called Malong to assure him safety, protection and to contribute to playing a positive role in finding a lasting solution towards the realisation of peace and stability in the country.

“I know Malong and he knows me and this was why I hesitant after receiving numerous reports about him, so I let him return. He will come and stay in his house under the protection of his own guards, people he wants to provide him protection. If that will not be sufficient, I will personally ensure his safety, even if it means him staying with me. So I have spoken to him and he has agreed to come,” said the President.

Speaking from Yirol town, Eastern Lakes State on Wednesday, Malong said he had no intention to foment a rebellion against President Kiir.

He further said he want to rest in his home region, Bahr El Ghazal.

“If I want to have a problem, that problem should be in Juba. I cannot leave Juba and go and do it somewhere because Juba is where I was working,” said Malong in an interview with Radio Miraya in Rumbek.

(ST)

  • 11 May 23:30, by Runrach

    That mean Malong is the only one of the luckiest sacked officer to have found the reason behind his relieving? It look like Bhar el ghazalian favouring each other?

  • 12 May 00:53, by junubi

    salva kiir mayardit i congratulate you on wise speech
    they FDS and group from io put forwards conditions to have him removed so that they can come to juba and signe peac
    ok let see if it will work.

  • 12 May 00:58, by lino

    No smoke without fire as our Sudanese brothers say, but in South Sudan, I believe there is a fire without smoke. If Malong just escaped at night and left Juba without handing in responsibilities to successor, it means something very was going around than and tell he changed his mind between Juba and Rumbek!!!
    Days will tell us!!!

  • 12 May 01:32, by Naath

    Fucking or sacking Malong Awan will not bring any change to South Sudan. The problem of South Sudan is not Malong but it is you Salva Kiir. Sacking yourself will make a lot difference and will safe the nation from total collapsing.

  • 12 May 02:36, by Kush Natives

    Very an interesting Mr. President. Now, what was your own personal analysis based on those who were bringing you those agitation toward? Are those folks really indeed your friends or you just want to taste the allergens? Well, build up yourself with unknown number of an enemies, and we’ll see how that will turned out. We all have seen that you have a culture of turning down your allies. Good luck!

