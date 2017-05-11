May 10, 2017 (KAMPALA) – A South Sudanese lawyer, Santino Wani has file a petition in the East African Court of Justice (EACJ), saying the manner in which South Sudan selected it seven members to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) was “unconstitutional”.

On 11 March, 2017, South Sudan President Salva Kiir appointed seven persons to represent the young nation in the East African legislative body, with four from the country’s ruling party, two from the armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) and one from other political parties.

This action, according to the petitioner, seriously contravened the provision of Article 50 of the East African Community (EAC) treaty, which requires member states to elect representatives to EALA.

“It therefore need our attention to file notice of motion as interest parties to challenge the constitutionality of such decision,” said Wani, in an email to Sudan Tribune.

The lawyer petitioned South Sudan’s attorney general, the speaker of South Sudan’s national assembly and the EAC’s secretary general.

Meanwhile, the East African Court of Justice has given the respondents 45 day to file their responses to the filed petition.

South Sudan became a member of the regional body on 15 April, 2016, five years after it gained its independence from neighbouring Sudan.

