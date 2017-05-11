May 10, 2017 (KHARTOUM) – The United Nations independent expert on the situation of human rights in the Sudan, Aristide Nononsi, is due to visit the country from 11-21 May to carry out his fourth mission to the country so as to continue his engagement with the Sudanese authorities and discuss the implementation of his recommendations.

UN independent expert on the human rights situation in Sudan Aristide Nononsi (UNAMID Photo)

“I will follow up with the Government of the Sudan on issues of concern that I identified during my mission in February 2017, and discuss the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in my report of September 2016 to the Human Rights Council,” Nononsi said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The expert is expected to follow up on the implementation of the recommendations made by other human rights mechanisms, including those from the Universal Periodic Review (UPR), during his visit.

The UPR a unique process which involves a review of the human rights records of all U.N member states by other states, in order to improve the human rights situation in all countries and address human rights violations wherever they occur.

According to the U.N. the independent expert on Sudan will meet with relevant stakeholders, including the Sudanese authorities, civil society actors, academia, community leaders, members of the diplomatic corps, and UN entities to ensure all relevant information is reflected in his next report to the U.N Human Rights Council (HRC).

As part of his eleventh day visit, Nononsi, who was invited by the Sudanese government, will hold meetings in Khartoum and Blue Nile.

Meanwhile the independent expert is expected to present his findings and recommendations to the U.N Human Rights Council in September 2017.

(ST)