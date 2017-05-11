South Sudan new chief of general staff assumes duties



May 10, 2017 (JUBA) – On Tuesday evening, General James Ajongo was appointed the Chief of General Staff of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA).

His designation sparked panic and fear as the new changes could cause a rebellion after Ajongo’s predecessor, General Paul Malong Awan, left town in the middle of the night.

The newly appointed army general took oath of office before the President and the Vice-President James Wani Igga at the presidential palace on Wednesday.

During his pledge Gen. Ajongo promised to work hard towards restoring law and order in the country for the return of peace and stability.

“I know it is a difficult task because the country is in conflict within itself, but making use of our good human resource and my colleagues, I believe that they are the right people in the right positions who will be able to manage the situation, getting us out of this conflict,” said the General after he was sworn in.

He went on to put emphasis on the fact that it was the responsibility of the nation’s army to protect the people.

In statements to the United Nation’s Radio Miraya from Rumbek, Malong described the new army Chief as “honest person” and stressed that he is his relative.

“I congratulated him, in fact, he is from my area, and he is my relative. We have blood relations and he is an honest and good guy. He is capable,” he said about the new army chief of staff.

(ST)