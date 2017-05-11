 
 
 
South Sudan new chief of general staff assumes duties

President Kiir (C) shakes hand with his Defence Minister Manyang Juuk at the swearing ceremony of the new chief of staff Gen James Ajong (R) with VP James Wani and Advisor Daniel Awet Akot. on 10 May 2017
May 10, 2017 (JUBA) – On Tuesday evening, General James Ajongo was appointed the Chief of General Staff of the Sudan People’s Liberation Army (SPLA).

His designation sparked panic and fear as the new changes could cause a rebellion after Ajongo’s predecessor, General Paul Malong Awan, left town in the middle of the night.

The newly appointed army general took oath of office before the President and the Vice-President James Wani Igga at the presidential palace on Wednesday.

During his pledge Gen. Ajongo promised to work hard towards restoring law and order in the country for the return of peace and stability.

“I know it is a difficult task because the country is in conflict within itself, but making use of our good human resource and my colleagues, I believe that they are the right people in the right positions who will be able to manage the situation, getting us out of this conflict,” said the General after he was sworn in.

He went on to put emphasis on the fact that it was the responsibility of the nation’s army to protect the people.

In statements to the United Nation’s Radio Miraya from Rumbek, Malong described the new army Chief as “honest person” and stressed that he is his relative.

“I congratulated him, in fact, he is from my area, and he is my relative. We have blood relations and he is an honest and good guy. He is capable,” he said about the new army chief of staff.

(ST)

  • 11 May 09:07, by DumoMakuachdit

    Dear Malong,

    First have your time, stays in Juba for quite numbers of months after there we will see what to do. This Awan chan man and his elite Akol Koor Kuc are playing with Mading Aweil, these are not nuers nor nyamnyams, these are true dinkas combatants. Please you are playing with fire. divides and rule policy will never work.

    repondre message

  • 11 May 09:15, by Kush Natives

    Former chief of general staff, Gen. Paul Malong A said,“I congratulated him, in fact, he is from my area, and he is my relative. We have blood relations and he is an honest and good guy. He is capable,” when rebels and alike anti peace sees this, they starts swishing words around to make it difficult for the readers in order to an understand its context.

    repondre message

    • 11 May 09:57, by Mr Point

      Who would be worried when a general, who has organised massacres in Juba in 2013 and 2015, leaves town in the middle of the night with 1,600 armed supporters?

      What possible reason is there to fear an outbreak of violence?

      Where is the evidence that peace-loving Gen. Paul Malong has just gone out for an innocent walk with his army?

      repondre message

Comment on this article



