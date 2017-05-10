East Africa force to conduct military exercise in Sudan in November

May 10, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The director of the secretariat of the East African Emergency Forces (ISAF), Abdalla Omer, said arrangements are underway to conduct the “multi-polar peacekeeping” exercise in Khartoum in November.

SAF troops march during the concluding ceremony of Northern Thunder in Saudi Arabia on March 12, 2016 (ST Photo)

Omer, who is visiting Sudan for the first time, Wednesday has discussed with Sudan’s state defence minister, Lieutenant General Ali Mohamed Salem, plans that would be executed by the ISAF in the coming period.

He told reporters that his visit to Khartoum comes within the framework of coordinating efforts of member states to support programmes and meet their financial and political commitments towards the ISAF.

According to Omer, the visit also aims to the arrangements for the military exercise that will be held in Sudan in November, praising Sudan’s support for the ISAF programmes.

For his part, Salem stressed Sudan’s support for ISAF, hailing the latter efforts to maintain security and stability in the region.

Last month, ISAF commander, Brig. Gen. Alaa al-din Osman Mirghani, confirmed completion of technical and logistical preparations to conduct the military exercise in Sudan’s Red Sea region.

He said the exercise aims to ensure full coordination among the forces to enhance the spirit of participation and harmony to achieve readiness for intervention.

In December 2015, ISAF said that 5000 troops are ready to be deployed, if necessary, in order to intervene to preserve and support regional peace.

ISAF which includes 10 east African nations was established by the African Union in 2004 and it consists of military, police and civilian components. The force is part of Africa’s standby forces.

