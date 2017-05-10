Sudanese BADR airline to resume operating between Wau-Juba and Khartoum

May 9, 2017 (WAU) – South Sudan’s ambassador to Sudan, Mayen Dut Wol said the Sudanese BADR airline, which halted direct operations in 2011, will resume operations between Khartoum, Juba and Wau from Monday.

The move came after Aloor Airline Company in South Sudan agreed in Khartoum with BADR airline for a joint operation in South Sudan and Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

On Tuesday, a joint delegation led by Wol paid an assessment visit to Wau airport ahead of Monday’s flight launch.

“We came here actually with those of BADR flight because they are planning to operate between Juba- Wau, Wau-Juba-Khartoum and we came here with the technical team to investigate Wau airport. This is the main reason we came here and from Monday, with the launch of the flights that will start from Khartoum-Juba-Wau,” said Wol.

Ahmed Osam Abu Shaira, the airline’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), called on South Sudan and the Sudanese government to establish a Sudan coordination office in Wau to make the direct flight process from Wau to Khartoum and easy one.

“This morning we are in Wau and very happy to be in here, it is an important visit. First let me thank the people of Wau and secondly, we have come with the technical team to attain permission from the Wau airport to land here. There will be a big jet that will be taking passengers from Wau, Juba and Khartoum,” said Ahmed.

The airline’s CEO said the visit was to make a request that would allow flights to land in Wau, instead of first going to the South Sudan capital.

David John Ponis, Wau State Information Minister said the move would help citizens have access to Khartoum, allowing them medical and other accesses.

“This will help the citizens in a big way. It will help those who are ill and need to go to Khartoum for treatment because sometimes it costs a lot of money to go to Juba and then Khartoum. Trips like this cost a lot, but now we are able to help our citizens with such expenses, so if somebody is sick in Wau and there is a Sudanese coordination office in Wau, they can immediately get their visa processed and get a flight from Wau to Khartoum,” said Ponis.

Between 2004 and 2011 BADR airline operated between Wau and Khartoum, but cut off its services following the independence of South Sudan in 2011.

