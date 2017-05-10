 
 
 
Wednesday 10 May 2017

Sudanese BADR airline to resume operating between Wau-Juba and Khartoum

May 9, 2017 (WAU) – South Sudan’s ambassador to Sudan, Mayen Dut Wol said the Sudanese BADR airline, which halted direct operations in 2011, will resume operations between Khartoum, Juba and Wau from Monday.

JPEG - 42.5 kb
South Sudan ambassador to Sudan Mayen Dut Wol May 9, 2017 (ST)

The move came after Aloor Airline Company in South Sudan agreed in Khartoum with BADR airline for a joint operation in South Sudan and Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

On Tuesday, a joint delegation led by Wol paid an assessment visit to Wau airport ahead of Monday’s flight launch.

“We came here actually with those of BADR flight because they are planning to operate between Juba- Wau, Wau-Juba-Khartoum and we came here with the technical team to investigate Wau airport. This is the main reason we came here and from Monday, with the launch of the flights that will start from Khartoum-Juba-Wau,” said Wol.

Ahmed Osam Abu Shaira, the airline’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), called on South Sudan and the Sudanese government to establish a Sudan coordination office in Wau to make the direct flight process from Wau to Khartoum and easy one.

“This morning we are in Wau and very happy to be in here, it is an important visit. First let me thank the people of Wau and secondly, we have come with the technical team to attain permission from the Wau airport to land here. There will be a big jet that will be taking passengers from Wau, Juba and Khartoum,” said Ahmed.

The airline’s CEO said the visit was to make a request that would allow flights to land in Wau, instead of first going to the South Sudan capital.

David John Ponis, Wau State Information Minister said the move would help citizens have access to Khartoum, allowing them medical and other accesses.

“This will help the citizens in a big way. It will help those who are ill and need to go to Khartoum for treatment because sometimes it costs a lot of money to go to Juba and then Khartoum. Trips like this cost a lot, but now we are able to help our citizens with such expenses, so if somebody is sick in Wau and there is a Sudanese coordination office in Wau, they can immediately get their visa processed and get a flight from Wau to Khartoum,” said Ponis.

Between 2004 and 2011 BADR airline operated between Wau and Khartoum, but cut off its services following the independence of South Sudan in 2011.

(ST)

  • 10 May 12:59, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    We hope for the best services, and pliz use international safety precautions, no plane crushed case when you operates for the safety of every citizens on a flights attended.All the best with all commercial Air-buses.

    repondre message

    • 10 May 13:18, by jubaone

      I heard that the jienges are planning to build a modern airport in Gok State to replace Juba Airport. That could be a very good idea so that they fly cows and goats directly to khartoum. Afterall, these jienges are fighting to reunite the Sudan with their jellaba masters.

      repondre message

  • 10 May 14:44, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    Haaaahaaaa!! Jubaone:i can see you ’re really traumatized by jieng, U need to see psychiatrist for your sychonophia.You also allergic to Dinka, I am wondering how are u copping with too many jieng in Juba!
    You need medications for your sympathomimetic illness.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



