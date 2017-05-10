Koma community write to President Kiir over internal row

May 9, 2017 (JUBA) – A section of Koma community in the newly created Maiwut state in South Sudan have written to President Salva Kiir, drawing his attention to the internal row over the future of the community.

The community is divided between those seeking to remain in Maiwut state and those wanting it to be annexed to Northern Upper Nile state.

On May 5, 2017, a letter supporting and accepting the presidential order 02/2017 for the creation of Maiwut which was addressed to President Salva Kiir, affirmed support his decision, saying that it was in line with the vision of the party towards the town and the people.

“Your excellency the President, we are strongly standing firm and support your wise leadership and decision to create Maiwut State, which constitutes Maiwut, Longochuk and Koma county. This is according to the SPLM policy of taking the town to the people,” a letter with more than 75 signatures stated.

Members of the community have been accused of rejecting the new state, refusing to be part of it, citing a personal attachment to the State they preferred to join instead of Maiwut.

“We really don’t understand the reason why these people are rejecting the decision of the President. They are giving lame excuses. The reasons they gave did not convinced people. They are saying that we should not be put together with the Nuer because they killed our people during the conflict in 2013. We told them the issue can be resolved because this was a national issue and everybody was affected,” said David Dual Paul, who identified himself as the President of the Koma youth union.

Paul expressed concerns that there was no valid reason for them to run away, stating that historically, Maiwut was land belonging to the Koma community.

“Maiwut is Koma language, therefore the Nuer of Gajaak and Koma lived together for many years. Koma has no boundary with Dinka Apaandang,” said the President of Koma youth union.

Ali Adlan, a lawmaker in the national legislative assembly representing the area in Juba, confirmed the difference, saying it was up to the leadership to find a solution to their complaints and the differences in their views.

“Indeed there is a problem we feel should be addressed by the leadership of the SPLM. We have taken this to the secretariat and the leadership to address. It is a national issue because our community has always been the victim of national issues and this is why we are bringing the differences our people have to the attention of the leadership, and hopefully a solution can be found,” said the member the lawmaker.

Adlan said his community paid the price during the conflict which started in Juba in 2013 and therefore preferred to be administered in where they would feel their rights would be respected and upheld.

(ST)