May 9, 2017 (JUBA) – Activists who organised the anti-government protest in South Sudan’s capital, Juba, on Monday, said dozens had been arrested and detained at facilities manned by the National Security Services (NSS).

In a statement released from Nairobi on Tuesday and extended to Sudan Tribune, the group secretary general did not mention the total number of arrests that had been made but claimed incidents of torture and other abuses took place.

“What took place following the protests on May 8, 2017, involving the NSS and other organise forces towards Juba University students and activist who were suppressed, tortured and detained in unknown locations was unconstitutional and deserves serious condemnation from all civil organisations,” read a statement signed by one Secretary general Jameson.

According to Brig. Daniel Justin who was trying to downplay the protests stated that the protest was quickly suppressed by the police and security forces who were deployed to the streets on Monday.

The police remained on Juba streets on Tuesday.

“There were rumours that demonstrations happened in customs but when we went there, there was nothing,” said Justin, referring to the suburb of Juba near the University of Juba’s faculty of law.

Justin declined to comment on the arrest that was allegedly made by security forces, however activists who called themselves “New Society” (NS) insisted on the fact that some students were arrested.

“NS condemns in the strongest term possible the unconstitutional act by the state machineries against the will of citizens for having denied them their constitutional rights that are enshrined in the Republican constitution,” said the statement.

The Dawn newspaper, a pro-government press, covered the story on Tuesday under the headline “Police contains a pocket of protesters” and denounced the anti-government strike as “politically motivated.”

“An investigation has been established that the pockets of politically motivated students were dropped by their sponsors (…) on the street of Customs with insults and doctored slogans that seem to suggest that President Kiir has failed South Sudan, as a Republican President,” the Dawn said in its top

story.

It was not immediately clear what the paper meant by “Republican President.”

“In conclusion, we also appeal to the government to respect people’s rights without the interference from security apparatus and to release students so they can resume with their classes allowing them to exercise their constitutional rights without intimidation from either individuals or State,” the statement added.

Activists say there is a need for action from the international community and human rights defenders for the protesters under harsh detention.

(ST)