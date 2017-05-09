Sudan, Turkey discuss military cooperation in Istanbul



May 9, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Defence Minister Awad Ibn Ouf and his Turkish counterpart Fikri Isik Tuesday have discussed military cooperation between the two countries, said Sudanese army spokesperson.

Sudan Armed Forces spokesperson Ahmed Khalifa al-Shami said Ibn Ouf arrived in Istanbul, Turkey, to participate in the 13th International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF).

He pointed that Ibn Ouf and Isik discussed “ways to promote joint cooperation in military fields and defence industries”.

According to Al-Shami, Isik said annual sales of the Turkish defence industry came close to $6 billion last year, stressing that Turkey aims to be amongst the ten most developed countries in the defence industry around the globe.

The IDEF is organised under the auspices of the Turkish presidency from 9 to 12 May with the participation of various international bodies and missions.

(ST)