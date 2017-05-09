 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 9 May 2017

South Sudan President sacks army chief of general staff

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

May 9, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has relieved the army chief of general staff, General Paul Malong Awan from his position.

JPEG - 24.5 kb
President Salva Kiir, (L), accompanied by army chief of staff Paul Malong Awan, (R), waves during an independence day ceremony in the capital Juba, on July 9, 2015 (Photo AP)

Tuesday’s decree announcing the immediate removal of Malong did not cite any reasons.

Awan has been replaced by the deputy chief of general staff for administration and finance, Lieutenant General James Ajongo Mawut.

The relieve comes as the army have repeatedly been accused of gross human rights violations, rape, atrocities and war crimes on civilians in conflict-affected areas.

Awan who also recruited a notorious militia from his home region has failed to crack down on abuses by the SPLA soldiers.

In February, during a visit to Yei River state, President Kiir criticised soldiers accused of raping women and girls, stressing that this is not the policy of the government.

"I want the general chief of staff General Paul Malong and the defence minister to report to me from now on if anything like this (rape) happens. In such a case, we will shoot the person who did it," stressed the South Sudanese leader.

On 3 May, SPLA troops were accused of attacking a UNMISS base in Leer town in the former Unity State. The Security Council condemned the attack and recalled that the responsible for such aggression "may be designated for targeted sanctions".

The three-year conflict in South Sudan had driven more than one million children out of the country, the United Nations announced Monday, warning that the future of a generation is ‘on the brink.’

Also, President Kiir on 27 April cancelled a meeting at the army general while he was en-route to the SPLA headquarters and returned to the presidency after he was advised by the security not to attend, multiple sources told Sudan Tribune that day.

It was not clear why the president changed his mind mid-way to the military headquarters, sparking debates among government and opposition supporters.

“We were on our way to Bilpam but returned mid-way because the president was advised by the security to not go to the SPLA general headquarters. I don’t know the reason and I have asked nobody. The president was talking on the telephone and the driver turned the vehicle when he finished talking,” confessed a presidential aide who asked not to be named on that day.

Kiir’s decision was linked to the tension between the chief of General staff, Paul Malong Awan and the director general of the internal bureau of the security service, Akol Koor Kuc, both of whom have presidential ambitions.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 9 May 23:46, by lino

    Careful Mr. President, the real coup by Gen. Paul is coming up!!! Take care.

    repondre message

    • 10 May 00:18, by Eyez

      The Bor Dinka’s JCE has finally managed to get rid of Malong, anyway, it’s good riddance. But this will still not solve the problems that the government has got itself into, as matter of fact, Malong and the Mathiang Anyoors will go out in silence, which in itself is a dangerous move.

      repondre message

      • 10 May 00:47, by anyanya1

        Brother Eyes;
        This people can’t see beyond their feet, it is a group of mad people that can set their own house on 🔥 fire any time they want, yes bro this time they will do it alone and let the rest see and watch.

        repondre message

      • 10 May 02:39, by Kuch

        Eyez, Stop your tribalist crap. Paul Malongdit has done his job as expected of him. Your aimless armed rebellion is now in tatters. Malongdit would just take another post else knowing that your rebellion has been squashed. Ambushing innocent road users is not a serious rebellion but banditry. Job well done Malongdit.

        repondre message

  • 10 May 01:23, by Naath

    The Dinka tribal gangs leader Kiir thinks that he has made good decision by dismissing his tribal chief of staff but this would not reduce the problem of his tribal government. This is the begining of the crumbling of Dinka government.

    repondre message

  • 10 May 01:44, by john akeen

    President Salva Kiir job as the first president of the country is to set up good government and the laws for the people, but when he is trying his best to do so, General’s and Minister’s they don’t want that to happen, when president Kiir fires them from their positions, they go around and tell people that Salva Kiir is not good, Salva Kiir doesn’t like other tribes, so let’s go to fight him

    repondre message

  • 10 May 01:53, by junubi

    that s worse decision ever

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Former Special Envoy Lyman still pushing still pushing mendacious claims about Khartoum regime 2017-05-07 01:34:42 Former U.S. Special Envoy for Sudans Princeton Lyman—still pushing expedient, mendacious claims about Khartoum regime Eric Reeves If anyone thought that the views expressed by former Special (...)

Atrocities for sale in South Sudan 2017-05-02 07:17:48 By Duop Chak Wuol The December 2013 killing of ethnic Nuer civilians by South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, recent targeted killings in the Equatoria region, Wau, as well as other areas, have (...)

What are the South Sudanese neighbours stakes??? 2017-05-02 06:34:26 By Steve Paterno South Sudan is a country in turmoil, undergoing a transitional transformation. As such, the world and most importantly, its neighbours put it under the radar and eying for their (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.