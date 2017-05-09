Sudanese-Italian economic forum held in Rome

May 9, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The third Sudanese-Italian economic and investment forum has been held Tuesday in Rome with the participation of 135 Italian companies.

Sudan’s foreign ministry building in Khartoum (SUNA)

In a statement seen by Sudan Tribune, Sudan’s foreign ministry said the chairman of the Italian Federation of Industries Giovanni Otati praised the enormous economic potential enjoyed by the Sudan.

Otati, who addressed the forum, pointed to a number of factors that encourage investment in Sudan including the improving political, security and economic situation after the easing of the U.S. economic sanctions imposed on Khartoum.

He said that Sudan’s geographic location helps investors to access international and regional markets, pointing to a number of Sudanese economic which could attract Italian investors.

For his part, the minister of industry and investment in Khartoum State, Abdalla al-Shayqi, has praised Italy’s positive stances towards Sudan and the strong bilateral relations between the two countries.

He called on the Italian companies to embark on joint investments with Sudan’s private sector, pointing to the ongoing constitutional developments and the government efforts to establish security and stability in Sudan and the region.

A second economic forum is expected to be held in Khartoum in November with the participation of the same Italian companies that took part in the current forum.

It is noteworthy that the Sudanese-Italian political consultations committee has met in Khartoum last January and discussed joint cooperation in the political, economic, health, humanitarian, environmental, cultural and educational fields.

(ST)