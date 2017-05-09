Gunmen attack South Sudan First Vice President’s convey

May 9, 2017 (JUBA) - A South Sudanese military convoy traveling to the Jonglei state capital, Bor ahead of the visit of the First-Vice President, Taban Deng Gai came under attack on Tuesday.

Southern Sudanese police in a convoy on the streets of Juba (UN photo)

Military sources and local officials gave conflicting information on the casualties involved.

Survivors and eyewitnesses said three soldiers were wounded and a dead body was later found at Sudan-Safari area along Juba-Bor road, where the attack took place.

It was not clear whether the person killed belongs to the soldiers or the attackers.

The identity of the group was also not immediately established and no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The first vice president was not in the convoy.

"The motive was not clear. The first vice president and several other government officials, include deputy minister of labour, David Yauyau were due to visit Bor and Pibor to help calm down the situation and stop youth from engaging in the ongoing fighting after Bor youth went to an ethnic Murle area. He later arrived in Bor with his entourage by flight at around 4pm local time," a military official told Sudan Tribune.

The attack underscores the deteriorating security situation in the war-torn country.

South Sudan officials in the Defense and Interior ministries told Sudan Tribune on Tuesday the incident did not affect the visit of the first vice president to the area.

“The first vice president is already in Bor. He just arrived”, explained an official at the presidency when asked whether the incident affected the visit of Gai.

He added, "As I am speaking to you, the first vice president is in a meeting with the chiefs. He started his meetings with traditional leaders before meeting government officials. The protection force which preceded his arrival today also arrived already. The incident which took place did not affect the visit. Wounded comrades have already been brought and are being taken care”.

Three soldiers, according to the South Sudanese official, sustained injuries.

The army spokesperson, Colonel Domic Santo Chol confirmed the incident, but said the situation was brought under control and more forces have been deployed.

He did not, however, elaborate on the numbers of soldiers killed or wounded .

(ST)