Gunmen attack South Sudan First Vice President’s convey

May 9, 2017 (JUBA) - A South Sudanese military convoy traveling to the Jonglei state capital, Bor ahead of the visit of the First-Vice President, Taban Deng Gai came under attack on Tuesday.

Southern Sudanese police in a convoy on the streets of Juba (UN photo)

Military sources and local officials gave conflicting information on the casualties involved.

Survivors and eyewitnesses said three soldiers were wounded and a dead body was later found at Sudan-Safari area along Juba-Bor road, where the attack took place.

It was not clear whether the person killed belongs to the soldiers or the attackers.

The identity of the group was also not immediately established and no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The first vice president was not in the convoy.

"The motive was not clear. The first vice president and several other government officials, include deputy minister of labour, David Yauyau were due to visit Bor and Pibor to help calm down the situation and stop youth from engaging in the ongoing fighting after Bor youth went to an ethnic Murle area. He later arrived in Bor with his entourage by flight at around 4pm local time," a military official told Sudan Tribune.

The attack underscores the deteriorating security situation in the war-torn country.

South Sudan officials in the Defense and Interior ministries told Sudan Tribune on Tuesday the incident did not affect the visit of the first vice president to the area.

“The first vice president is already in Bor. He just arrived”, explained an official at the presidency when asked whether the incident affected the visit of Gai.

He added, "As I am speaking to you, the first vice president is in a meeting with the chiefs. He started his meetings with traditional leaders before meeting government officials. The protection force which preceded his arrival today also arrived already. The incident which took place did not affect the visit. Wounded comrades have already been brought and are being taken care”.

Three soldiers, according to the South Sudanese official, sustained injuries.

The army spokesperson, Colonel Domic Santo Chol confirmed the incident, but said the situation was brought under control and more forces have been deployed.

He did not, however, elaborate on the numbers of soldiers killed or wounded .

(ST)

  • 9 May 19:08, by Eastern

    Unknown GOONMEN attacked the convoy of Taban’s team on a mission to lie to Borfolks. Tabsn later flew to Bor but a few hapless chaps travelling by road nearly got killed by Unknown GOONMEN. KIir and Taban are working hard to "bring" peace to South Sudan....

    • 9 May 19:27, by Mi diit

      Malong is replaced with Ajongo

      JCE’s era is almost to an end.

      • 9 May 20:01, by jubaone

        Commanders Midiit and Eastern,
        They cooked the soup and they MUST scoop it. Next time, either they get blown up while in a plane or get straight bullets into their heads. SS are hungry and angry. Each of these scoundrels must prepare exit strategies otherwise, they will end up like Saddam Husein, Gaddafi or Husni Mubarak. Good news coming up soon.

      • 9 May 20:01, by anyanya1

        Bro;
        This dirty fucking insects called (JCE) life is too short but can’t figure it out, that’s good let them f*ck them selves, good luck 😀😀😀

    • 9 May 19:59, by Midit Mitot

      Ooh Bhor! Mundari are really good men, they knew their right, Taban Deng was trying to go to Bor for another lobbying of Kill Mundari, JCE, Kiir and Taban regime is over since Malong is out of power, good move and change is coming soon.

  • 9 May 20:22, by Garang Akeen Tong

    Riak Machar,s thugs, rubberies are dangering south sudanse lives for sure, they thought first vice president is in convoy.

    • 9 May 20:33, by Midit Mitot

      Garang Akeen,
      Your regime has come to an end.

      • 9 May 20:48, by South South

        Midit Mitot,

        Tell us how the government in Juba has come to an end? Remember this: We have no real rebels in South Sudan right now, we have outlaws and cut throats.

      • 9 May 20:50, by Garang Akeen Tong

        Mi diit, I like that by than.

    • 9 May 21:05, by anyanya1

      Akeen;
      Your FV president Gai have full control over this thugs that attacks his convoy, he took position he can’t fit on it, don’t cry because of this small warning more is coming, I almost forgot go salute your Malong Awan.

      • 9 May 21:30, by Garang Akeen Tong

        Anyanya 1, do you thinks Gen. Paul Malong Awan will join your camp? That is white mare dream.

  • 9 May 20:45, by Garang Akeen Tong

    What a degree?

  • 9 May 21:52, by Sunday Junup

    Ba Duol jaani dak ( I will destroy Jieng Council of Elders) predicted by Ngundeng.
    South South,
    Don’t say I did not remind you about this last week. Now Paul Malong is out and Juba is under high tension. I don’t have any thing for Nuew wew who die for no reason. The worse part of it is that no one will moun then.

