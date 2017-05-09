May 8, 2017 (YAMBIO) – Authorities in Yambio South Sudan’s newly created Gbudue state have warned armed groups in the region against looting civilians on roads and the nearby bushes.
The commissioner of Yambio county, Philip Gbambi said since the guns have gone silent, peace should be given a chance to reign.
The official expressed concerns that thousands of people have fled their homes and this could lead to hunger outbreak given that people have not had a chance to farm.
The commissioner specifically appealed to the youth to desist from engaging in activities likely to place them in to trouble with the law.
In recent months, robberies along roads leading to Yambio town have been rampant, with money, mobile phones and motorbikes said to be the demanded items.
(ST)
