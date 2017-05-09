May 8, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudanese peace guarantors have issued a joint statement expressing their disappointment with the continuation of fighting in the country, pointing out that military activities undermine the national dialogue declared by President Salva Kiir.

JMEC Chairman, Festus Mogae, briefs the UN Security Council, on the implementation of the peace agreement on 31 March 2016 (ST Photo)

“The members of the TROIKA (UK, US and Norway) and the EU [European Union] are deeply troubled by the ongoing conflict in South Sudan. These actions stand in direct conflict with the government’s stated aim of a political solution to the conflict, and severely undermine the prospect of any credible national dialogue," it partly read.

The TROIKA and EU, according the statement, called on President Kiir to implement his commitment to a unilateral ceasefire as conveyed to the Intergovernmental Authority of Development (IGAD) heads of state on 25 March with immediate effect.

The statement echoed concerns highlighted recently by the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat and Chairman of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC), Festus Mogae on increased violence, and strongly endorsed their call to end all military operations immediately.

It said opposition attacks on civilians were disrupting lifesaving aid and commercial trade.

Large government offensives in Yuai, Waat, Tonga and Kodok have resulted in more tragic humanitarian consequences, displacing between 50,000 and 100,000 individuals in recent weeks.

South Sudan government forces continue to target civilians in violation of the law of armed conflict, the statement noted, emphasizing the importance of a unilateral ceasefire, further adding that military forces would not be a resolution.

“We continue to underline that there is no military solution to the conflict. The Government of South Sudan must ensure that there is a meaningful ceasefire which shows a genuine commitment to peace and stability, and is not simply a reflection of the fact that fighting is made more difficult by the rainy season," read the statement.

“Such a commitment must go beyond simply a cessation of hostilities, and include withdrawing troops, disbanding ethnic militias, helping, not hindering humanitarian assistance and releasing political detainees,” it added.

South Sudan has witnessed renewed clashes between forces loyal to South Sudan President Salva Kiir and the armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) backing the country’s First Vice-President Riek Machar, in spite of the August 2015 peace agreement.

Up to 50, 000 civilians in South Sudan’s Upper Nile region are at imminent risk of human rights violations as government troops close in, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein warned last week.

(ST)