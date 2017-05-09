 
 
 
Tuesday 9 May 2017

South Sudan President to visit Wau state soon: official

May 8, 2017 (WAU) – South Sudan President Salva Kiir is scheduled to visit Wau, one of the country’s most volatile states, deputy governor Charles Anthony Ngberende told reporters on Monday.

PNG - 165.4 kb
South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (AFP)

A high level committee, he said, has been formed to oversee the visit of the South Sudan leader. The committee, to be headed by the deputy governor, will also comprise of eight other sub-committees.

Neither the purpose of the president’s visit nor the proposed date for his arrival to the state was disclosed by the deputy governor.

“As the chairperson for the high committee, we have asked the state ministries to join the committees in support to make the President’s visit to Wau successful,” said the deputy governor.

He urged residents of Wau to turnout in large numbers to welcome the president on a date to be communicated later.

Ngberende, however, said the state government will provide additional security protection forces in order to allow for the safe return of civilians who are still at protection sites to their homes.

The South Sudanese leader, he said, is expected to address the citizens of Wau and address the violence between the residents which ended up displacing thousands of people from their homes.

Meanwhile, the state government will also take on renovations in Wau state, Jur River Bridge and Wau Rumbek road, further stressed the deputy governor.

(ST)

  • 9 May 10:51, by John Head

    How long have the politicians had been promising the negatives words that, they would this and that, the committes formed to received the president is the blessed committees who will be filling their pockets with huge amount rather than actually directing the money to what was mean for that purposes. happy corruptees.

