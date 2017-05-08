Sudan’s dialogue implementation body calls to discuss delay of new government

May 8, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Member of Sudan’s Higher Coordination Committee to Follow-Up on the Implementation of the Dialogue Outcome Osman Abu al-Majd Monday has called on the committee to meet to discuss reasons for delaying the announcement of the new government.

Members of the national dialogue general assembly and President Omer al-Bashir attend the third session of the internal process in Khartoum on August 20, 2015 (Photo AFP/Ashraf Shazly)

Abu-Almajd, a member of the committee and chairman of the National People’s Alliance Party, told Sudan Tribune that “members of the follow-up committee are unaware of the real reasons for the delay of announcing the ministerial formation”.

“I demand to hold an emergency meeting for the higher committee headed by President Omer al-Bashir to discuss the reasons for the delay of announcing the [new] government in both its executive and legislative branches at the federal and state levels,” he said.

He pointed that the government should have been announced shortly after the approval of the dialogue outcome at the parliament, saying there is no justification for the delay of announcing the government.

The government of national concord was expected to be announced last February, however, the new ministerial formation was postponed amid conflicting reports about the reasons. Official statements confirm that the delay was due to differences within some of the dialogue parties participating in the new government.

Abu-Almajd said the announcement of the new government mustn’t be held captive to hesitant stances of some political parties, stressing the outcome of the national dialogue should be implemented immediately.

Last October, the political forces participating in the national dialogue concluded the process by signing the National Document which includes the general features of a future constitution to be finalised by transitional institutions.

The opposition groups boycotted the process because the government didn’t agree to a humanitarian truce with the armed groups and due to its refusal to implement a number of confidence building measures aiming to create a conducive environment in the country before to hold the inclusive dialogue.

(ST)