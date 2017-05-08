Sudan’s opposition NCF renews commitment to overthrow the regime

May 8, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese internal opposition umbrella National Consensus Forces (NCF) Monday reiterated commitment to topple the regime calling to resist what it described as “American conspiracy in Sudan”.

Farouk Abu Issa (R-C) chairs a meeting of the opposition National Consensus Forces on 10 September 2014 (ST)

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune Monday, the NCF said it “adheres to overthrow the regime as a single option to achieve the people’s legitimate aspirations for freedom, democracy, peace, justice, unity and progress”.

It called for broadening the opposition front by bringing together all national forces which seek to overthrow the regime through peaceful and democratic political means including youth and women groups, students and other opposition forces.

The opposition alliance said the regime continues to opt for the security solution, pointing it will seek to create further crises that saddled the Sudanese people with war, hunger, poverty and terrorism.

The NCF renewed rejection for the government-led national dialogue, saying the process, after three years, failed to achieve peace, democratic transformation and progress.

The statement pointed that the regime’s submission to the United States political, security and economic conditions poses a great danger to the Sudanese people legitimate aspirations, saying the U.S. strategy contradicts with the higher national interests of the free peoples who aspire to achieve unity, freedom and progress.

“We must expose the international and regional plans in Sudan, which seek to subjugate the countries of the region by weakening and fragmenting them,” read the statement.

Last January, Washington eased the two-decade economic and trade sanctions imposed on Sudan. The decision came as a response to the collaboration of the Sudanese government on various issues including the fight against terrorism.

Next June, several U.S. administration agencies will decide to confirm the decision of President Obama to permanently lift sanctions on Sudan or to maintain it.

Also, there were signs of rapprochement between Washington and Khartoum including the appointment of a new military attaché at the U.S. embassy in Khartoum and the recent participation of Sudan’s army Chief of General Staff in the meeting of the US Africa Command known as “AFRICOM” in Germany.

Since January 2014, Sudan’s President Omer al-Bashir has been leading a national dialogue process whose stated aims are to resolve the armed conflicts, achieve political freedoms, alleviate poverty and the economic crisis, and address the national identity crisis.

Last October, the political forces participating in the national dialogue concluded the process by signing the National Document which includes the general features of a future constitution to be finalised by transitional institutions.

The NCF, which gathers mainly center-left, and leftist parties, since the launch of the national dialogue, rejected to join the process, asking to include rebel groups, release political freedoms and to free political detainees and prisoners.

