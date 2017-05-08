 
 
 
South Sudan protesters say country collapsed under President Kiir

South Sudan protesters carry banners saying country collapsed under President Kiir in Juba on 8 May 2017 (ST Photo)

May 8, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudanese students Monday took to the streets to protest against the rise in the cost of living. The protester who was joined by the capital residents chanted slogans against President Salva Kiir and carried banners accusing him of collapsing the country.

The protesters said the government was mismanaging the economy as inflation was running at alarming rate. They called for the restoration of subsidies to basic food commodities to dilute the negative impact of the increasing inflation on the population

The national currency, the South Sudanese Pound which was one of the strongest currencies in the region prior to the war in 2013 has depreciated against the US dollar sharply in recent months.

The slump in the currency has led to the price increase of consumer goods, like sugar and fuel. Taxes have also gone up, along with utilities by more than 50%.

Venturing out into the streets of Juba on Monday morning, the protesters chanted and sang combative songs used for unwanted leaders for about an hour creating traffic jams around Juba University. One of the hand-written placards read: “The nation has collapsed under your leadership,” a direct reference to President Salva Kiir.

“A protester warned the resumption of the march if no immediate attention was taken. People are suffering, they have tolerated a lot since 2013. They want peace to come but it seems the government is comfortable with the war that is why the prices are rising. The presidency of Salva Kiir is hanging by a thread and I am afraid he will continue with the do nothing policy,” he said.

This comes after President Kiir had a heated exchange with the Information Minister, Michael Makuei Lueth over the use of state assets in the communal fight in favour of a section of ethnic Dinka youth who invaded a neighbouring ethnic Murle.

It has been alleged that the objective of the march was to recover the stolen cows and the children abducted by members of ethnic Murle.

It is still unclear as to how the cows were stolen or how many children were abducted and in which months or year the incident occurred.

(ST)

  • 8 May 22:50, by Don-Don Malith Rual

    Your noiseing chanting screaming slogans will not help.We citizens are the one who have failed our nations.With dirty turn left turn right,turn back go a head instructions!we are just watching and monitoring the fluctuation of the dollars.These capitalist way of living, should not be adopted by new nation like yourselves.when we were students, we used to farm using Ox plowing in order to feed ours

    repondre message

    • 8 May 23:02, by Don-Don Malith Rual

      Teachers,lecturers,dependency on foreign Aid or currencies is just but destructive mechanisms.Students should have a farms to cultivates large plantations where they could grow local crops to feed their nations.If you were having the heart for the nations do something constructive to nations building n leave politician a lone.Students used to demonstrate or protests based on student’s fee raises b

      repondre message

      • 8 May 23:11, by Don-Don Malith Rual

        This is something you can correct if you have the heart for that nation.I’m joining you very soon, I will make you to cultivates before you go for your lectures. Any students who doesn’t know how to plough will not be getting his calcification. I will use agriculture as the engine of food productions within this country and leave a lone those chemicals products, or money. Man made money and money

        repondre message

    • 8 May 23:12, by padiit gaga

      Way up s.Sudanese do not die under bad leadership, choose another President let cowboy to Luak

      repondre message

      • 8 May 23:32, by Don-Don Malith Rual

        Padit, There is nothing called bad leadership.Show me a good leaders and I will show you better Nation.We the wenechi the citizens, We are the problems,even a loser who could not even managed his own house hold can claimed that the country has failed. We have totally fails ourselves because non of us have taken this country as his own personal assets.this where the issue is. We have treated this c

        repondre message

Comment on this article



